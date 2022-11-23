HAMILTON MAKES HAWAII DEBUT AT BLAISDELL CONCERT HALL

article top

PERFORMANCES BEGIN DECEMBER 7th

History is happening. HAMILTON, the Tony®, Grammy® and Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is making its Hawaiian debut. Performances begin December 7th at Blaisdell Concert Hall and continue through January 29, 2023.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Blaisdell Box Office at 777 Ward Avenue.

“Bringing Hamilton to Hawaii has been many years in the making.” says Broadway in Hawaii COO Steve Boulay, “Experiencing this extraordinary production is a life-changing experience for many. Thanks to the talented and dedicated team at Blaisdell Center, Local 665, the City of Honolulu and many others, we can finally share this incredible show with everyone in Hawaii.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

