Hanabusa: GOP’s Debt Ceiling Bill is ‘Deceiving’

REPORT FROM US REP. COLLEEN HANABUSA’S OFFICE – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Colleen Hanabusa (HI-01) voted against H.R. 325, the GOP’s Temporary Debt Limit Suspension.

The bill would suspend the enforcement of the debt limit through May 19, and then automatically increase the debt ceiling to accommodate the additional debt accumulated during that time frame. Also included in the bill is a provision that states if either the Senate or House does not adopt ANY budget resolution by April 15, the members of that body will have their pay withheld until their body passes a budget.

“Because of its deceiving title, the appropriate warning for this legislation is ‘don’t judge a book by its cover,’” said Hanabusa. “It’s shibai, a sham, to say that House members’ pay will be withheld until the House and Senate separately pass any budget resolution; House Republicans know they have enough GOP votes to pass the dangerous Ryan Budget, which guts Medicare and undermines the middle class, so the salaries of House members will never be withheld.”

“Also, while I clearly support our President, I was elected to serve the people of Hawaii and ensure that our Constitutional system of checks and balances is enforced and respected. Because this legislation suspends the enforcement of the debt ceiling, it basically gives the President a blank check for the next four months, then automatically raises the debt ceiling to accommodate whatever debt is incurred over that period of time, without any congressional oversight. And then on May 19 we will be back at square one, dealing with the same financial situation again. We should be working toward a serious, bipartisan, long-term solution that ensures the United States does not default on its obligations, while providing certainty and stability for our economy and the world economy.”

The measure passed by a vote of 285-144 and now heads to the Senate.

