Haole Do It is back for Season 2

After a successful first season, “Haole Do It” is back for more learning, laughing and living Aloha. Watch as Brother Noland, Paul Buckley and members of the Big Island community teach Adam, a mainland transplant, how to properly find his way in his new Hawaiian home.

Season Two covers topics such as Kapa, sustainable food growth, Malama Aina and more! Entertaining to locals and visitors alike, “Haole Do It” dives into local culture and explores what it means to be Haole in Hawaii through adventures, talk story, skills tests, community interviews and lighthearted laughter.

Tune in to K5 every Sunday at 9:30pm HST starting August 7, 2022. Episodes will be available worldwide on www.HawaiiNewsNow.com.

