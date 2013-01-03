Hawaii’s Weekly Unemployment Rates

article top

The weekly unemployment statistics update is now on our Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism Internet site at:

https://hawaii.gov/dbedt/info/economic/data_reports/unemployment

inline

Shown below is a table containing this week’s unemployment data – initial claims filed as compared to the same week last year.

“Initial claims” initiate a determination of eligibility to begin a claimant’s benefit year (new claims) or subsequent period of unemployment (additional claims) within the benefit year.

*******************************************************************************************************************

* Agent claims are filed in Hawaii against another state.

Statewide initial unemployment claims decreased by 22.6%, with this week’s total filings of 1,599 and filings during the same week in 2011 of 2,067.

Comparing 2012 to 2011 for the counties:

· Oahu had 317 fewer claims filed

· Hawaii had 133 fewer claims filed

· Maui had 4 fewer claims filed

· Kauai had 5 fewer claims filed

· Agent had 9 fewer claims filed

In percentage changes, comparing the current week to the same week a year ago:

· Oahu had a 25.3% decrease

· Hawaii had a 33.2% decrease

· Maui had a 1.7% decrease

· Kauai had a 3.9% decrease

· Agent had a 19.1% decrease

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments