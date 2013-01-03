Hawaii’s Weekly Unemployment Rates

The weekly unemployment statistics update is now on our Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism Internet site at:
https://hawaii.gov/dbedt/info/economic/data_reports/unemployment
Shown below is a table containing this week’s unemployment data – initial claims filed as compared to the same week last year.
“Initial claims” initiate a determination of eligibility to begin a claimant’s benefit year (new claims) or subsequent period of unemployment (additional claims) within the benefit year.
* Agent claims are filed in Hawaii against another state.
Statewide initial unemployment claims decreased by 22.6%, with this week’s total filings of 1,599 and filings during the same week in 2011 of 2,067.
Comparing 2012 to 2011 for the counties:
· Oahu had 317 fewer claims filed
· Hawaii had 133 fewer claims filed
· Maui had 4 fewer claims filed
· Kauai had 5 fewer claims filed
· Agent had 9 fewer claims filed
In percentage changes, comparing the current week to the same week a year ago:
· Oahu had a 25.3% decrease
· Hawaii had a 33.2% decrease
· Maui had a 1.7% decrease
· Kauai had a 3.9% decrease
· Agent had a 19.1% decrease
Oh please, unemployment rates are down because Hawaii is one of the few states actually WONT extend it for people unemployed. I have been looking for work been on dozens of interviews even got a PT job, Hawaii cut off my benefits then said I need to make more to get it again! born and raised here and moving to mainland this place is a joke!
