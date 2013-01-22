Honolulu Weekly Gas Price Update and Outlook – January 22, 2013

article top

REPORT FROM GASBUDDY.COM – Average retail gasoline prices in Honolulu have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.02/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 214 gas outlets in Honolulu. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.26/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Honolulu during the past week, prices yesterday were 9.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 13.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 8.9 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

“While gasoline prices have seemingly remained virtually unchanged in many areas across the U.S. in the last week, that has meant that some areas are still seeing prices remain much lower than a year ago,” said GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan. “Gasoline prices in the Rockies generally remain under their year ago levels, with the lowest price in the country in Laramie, Wyoming, where gasoline has plunged to $2.35/gallon. The national average now lags prices one year ago by 9-cents per gallon, which is a more optimistic start to the year than I would have expected,” DeHaan said.

