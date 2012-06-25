Honolulu Weekly Gas Price Update and Outlook

article top

Average retail gasoline prices in Honolulu have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.16/g on June 24. This compares with the national average that has fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.45/g, according to gasoline price website HonoluluGasPrices.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Honolulu during the past week, prices yesterday were 23.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 21.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 14.0 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

“The national average has now dropped to its lowest level since February 4,” said GasBuddy.com Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan. “Gasoline can be found as cheap as $2.73 per gallon today in Taylors, SC. While this certainly isn’t going to be the price of every station, a majority of gasoline outlets are featuring prices that have come down significantly in the last month, similar to that of the sentiment of Chicago Cubs fans,” DeHaan said.

GasBuddy operates HonoluluGasPrices.com and over 250 similar websites that track gasoline prices at over 140,000 gasoline stations in the United States and Canada. In addition, GasBuddy offers a free smartphone app which has been downloaded over 20 million times to help motorists find gasoline prices in their area.

