Hoppe’s for Home and the Range

Gun cleaning products and lubricants are not necessarily the sexiest topic in the world. But boy are they an important factor to maintaining your collection. Hoppe’s, which has been in this business since 1903, has a lineup that includes everything from bore cleaners to gun grease.
Obviously you’ll want them in your range bag, in your loading room (or wherever you clean your guns) and on your workbench. Maybe even some lubricant in the bathroom cabinet.
So where am I going with this?
Naturally I’m going to lubricate my Sig 220 before I try to blow out the X-ring.
After shooting I’ll put some Hoppe’s #9 on the bore snake and pull it through the barrel before I go home.
That evening I’ll roll out the nifty little Hoppe’s gun mat where I’ll field strip and clean my Sig.
However, we’re only scratching the surface. As the expression goes, charity begins at home.
When you acquire Hoppe’s lubricants you’re essentially getting a home lubrication kit. Through the following photos I’ve tried to illustrate how this manifests itself.
Some examples that come to mind: lubing and maintaining padlocks, deadbolts, pruning shears, pliers, hair clippers and of course my Dillon 550 reloader.
What struck me as I began to research this article was the realization how handy Hoppe’s lubricants are around the house and garden.
Last but not least, you can circle back and use Hoppe’s for your reloading gear.