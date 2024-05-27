Embrace Your Future as an I-Wheel Facilitator

article top

Are you familiar with the work of Joel Barker and his transformative approach to foresight? Whether you are or not, you’ll be excited to learn about the I-Wheel—an innovative tool for exploring the implications of possible future scenarios. Read on to discover why becoming an I-Wheel facilitator could be a game-changer for you and certainly improve your organizational resilience.

What Is the I-Wheel?

inline

The I-Wheel (Implications Wheel®) is a sophisticated, software-enhanced process designed to help groups map out the potential consequences of various changes. Whether it’s new innovations, emerging trends, mergers, regulations, strategic objectives, or unforeseen events, the I-Wheel helps you navigate the complex landscape of the future. By systematically exploring first and second-order implications through a structured discussion, it uncovers connections that might otherwise remain hidden.

Who Should Become an I-Wheel Facilitator?

Strategic Planners: If you’re involved in setting long-term goals and strategies for your organization, the I-Wheel can enhance your ability to foresee and plan for future scenarios. Consultants: For consultants, the I-Wheel is a powerful tool to offer clients deeper insights and actionable foresight, enhancing the value of your consultancy services. Leaders in Innovation and R&D: Those responsible for driving innovation within their companies will find the I-Wheel invaluable for anticipating market shifts and technological advancements.

Existing Organizational Users

Corporate Strategy Teams: Teams in sectors like manufacturing, retail, and energy use the I-Wheel to anticipate market changes and develop robust strategies. Religious and Community Organizations: Catholic, Jewish, Methodist, and other religious institutions have already used it for strategic planning addressing social issues. Educational and Social Issue Advocates: Schools and organizations tackling issues like climate change, substance abuse, and diversity have successfully employed the I-Wheel to navigate complex challenges.

Top Benefits Reported by I-Wheel Users

Over-the-Horizon Foresight: I-Wheel helps you preview possible futures by uncovering implications that might otherwise go unnoticed until it’s too late. A forward-thinking approach could help you with a competitive advantage. Inclusive and Collaborative: Implications wheel process ensures that every participant’s voice is heard, fostering an environment where diverse opinions contribute to a richer understanding of future possibilities. Actionable Insights: A clear, easy-to-read map of strategic foresights and pathways, enabling your team to make informed decisions and design effective strategies, is the outcome.

Why Join the I-Wheel Facilitator Training?

Future-focused Decision-Making : By mapping the potential consequences of change, you can minimize negative impacts and maximize positive outcomes.

: By mapping the potential consequences of change, you can minimize negative impacts and maximize positive outcomes. Strategic Foresights : Gain deeper insights into the connections between today’s actions and tomorrow’s possibilities.

: Gain deeper insights into the connections between today’s actions and tomorrow’s possibilities. Professional Growth: Supercharge your skills in strategic foresight and join a network of forward-thinking professionals.

How to Get Started

Ready to become a scout for the future? Explore Joel Barker’s facilitator training program to discover how you can lead your team or organization toward a more impactful future. Visit the I-Wheel website to watch an introductory video from Joel Barker and learn more about the I-Wheel and its applications.

Joel Barker

Connect with Us

Connect with Joel Barker on LinkedIn. Unlock your potential to deploy strategic foresight and help your organization navigate the future with confidence. Embrace Your Future with I-Wheel Facilitator Training.

For more information visit this website.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments