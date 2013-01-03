Kauai Loves Elvis! Event to Raise Money for Kauai United Way

article top

LÏHU‘E, KAUA‘I – Tickets are on sale for a memorable night on Kaua‘i that will offer a tribute performance of Elvis Presley’s timeless music, delicious dinner, and the chance to take home memorabilia and special donated items – all in the spirit of raising money for charity.

Called Kaua‘i Loves Elvis!, this fundraising event takes place Friday, January 18, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., at the Kauai Marriott Resort on Kalapaki Beach. Tickets are $65 per person, with a select number of $85 VIP seats available for those wanting to sit closer to the stage.

The evening will feature a performance by Elvis Presley tribute artist Tim Welch, buffet dinner with prime rib, and silent auction that includes Elvis Presley memorabilia and other special experiences and activities.

Part of the proceeds raised will go to Kaua‘i United Way. “This event promises to be spectacular and the money raised will be used to support our 29 participating agencies, all right here on Kaua‘i, that address a broad array of social service needs in our community,” noted Scott Giarman, executive director for Kaua‘i United Way. “The endearing ties between Elvis Presley and Kaua‘i will continue to live on through the programs and people that benefit from all this goodwill.”

The Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau (KVB) is organizing Kaua‘i Loves Elvis!, with support provided by the County of Kaua‘i and Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce.

KVB Executive Director Sue Kanoho commented, “We’re helping to support one of our island’s great charitable organizations in Kaua‘i United Way, and honoring the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s famous Aloha from Hawai‘i concert with a wonderful celebration for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Welch is a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist who is based in Las Vegas and has performed around the world. He wowed a Kaua‘i audience last September when he performed several songs from Blue Hawaii at a celebration of the movie’s 50th anniversary. On January 18, he will do a 90-minute show with fan-favorite songs spanning Elvis Presley’s career.

Kanoho added, “Anyone who saw Tim perform in September knows how good he is at honoring the memory of Elvis Presley with his singing, style, sense of humor, and stage presence. It will be a fun, very enjoyable evening that’s not to be missed by fans of Elvis.”

The deadline to purchase tickets is January 15. No tickets will be sold at the door. Kanoho advised making reservations early and securing seats before they sell out, as was the case for the Elvis event in September.

It was 40 years ago this month when Elvis Presley staged his most famous concert performance – Aloha from Hawai‘i – on January 14, 1973. The concert was broadcast live via satellite to TV viewers in more than 40 countries.

Wearing his trademark white jump suit, the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” put on a dazzling performance that is still remembered today by fans in Hawai‘i and around the world.

Elvis Presley loved Hawai‘i and came to the islands many times over a 20-year period starting in 1957 when he performed three concerts on O‘ahu, including one for soldiers and their families at Schofield Barracks. In March 1961, he performed a benefit concert at Pearl Harbor’s Bloch Arena that raised more than $64,000 to help build the USS Arizona Memorial.

Elvis Presley filmed three movies in Hawai‘i during the 1960s: Blue Hawaii (1961); Girls, Girls, Girls (1962); and Paradise, Hawaiian Style (1965). Blue Hawaii is considered his biggest commercial success and cemented a special relationship between the “King” and Kaua‘i that continues today. The movie’s approximate final 20 minutes were filmed on Kaua‘i at or near Coco Palms Resort, culminating in the famous lagoon wedding scene in which Elvis and his fiancé are carried to the chapel in a double-hulled canoe filled with beautiful tropical flowers.

EVENT INFORMATION

KAUA‘I LOVES ELVIS!

Date/Time: Friday, January 18, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: Kauai Marriott on Kalapaki Beach, Kauai Ballroom

Highlights: Elvis Presley Tribute Performance, Buffet Dinner, Silent Auction

Ticket Cost: $65 General Admission; $85 VIP Seating

Ticket Outlets: Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau – (808) 245-3971 or kauai@hvcb.org

The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas – (808) 827-8808

Scotty’s Music, Kaläheo – (808) 332-0090

Kauai Marriott Resort on Kalapaki Beach – (808) 246-5099

RSVP Deadline: Tuesday, January 15

Kaua‘i – Hawai‘i’s Island of Discovery

Nicknamed the Garden Island, Kaua‘i is green and flourishing with lush flora that runs from the mountains to the ocean. Kaua‘i offers more than 50 miles of white-sand beaches – more beach per mile than any other island in Hawai‘i. Other natural wonders include the 3,567-foot deep Waimea Canyon, dubbed “The Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” and the 3,000-foot towering mountain cliffs overlooking the Näpali Coast along the northwest shoreline.

Kaua‘i’s abundance of outdoor activities, including kayaking, snorkeling, hiking, mountain tubing, horseback riding, ATV adventures, zipline tours, and helicopter and boat tours, offer memorable vacation experiences for the whole family.

For more information about Kaua‘i – Hawai‘i’s Island of Discovery – please visit www.kauaidiscovery.com or call the Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau toll-free at (800) 262-1400. Follow Kaua‘i via Twitter (@kauaidiscovery) and as a fan on Facebook (Kauai Visitors Bureau).

The Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau is a division of the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau, which is contracted by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), the State of Hawai‘i’s tourism agency, for marketing management services in North America. The HTA was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawai‘i tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawai‘i’s economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs.

