LARGEST KARAOKE LOUNGE IN HONOLULU, WAVE808, IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

by Yurika Matsumori

Wave808, Hawaii’s largest karaoke lounge, officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday, April 27th, at 808 Sheridan Street.

It features 15 karaoke rooms, each uniquely decorated with various themes and equipped with Healsonic karaoke machines, offering over 200,000 karaoke songs in 14 different languages including Hawaiian, English, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Spanish, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, French, German, Russian, Italian, and Portuguese.



“We’re thrilled to open Hawaii’s largest karaoke lounge, offering an unparalleled experience for our guests,” said the owners of Wave808, Shinji and Hanako Wabiko. “We have created a unique and fun atmosphere that celebrates the joy of singing and brings local people together. Music is an international language that unites people. We also wanted to bring the kind of entertainment unique to big cities to Honolulu’s night life.”





I had the opportunity to trial Japanese songs (they have selections going back to the early 1970’s.) The staff was helpful in assisting me using the device. I liked that my voice sounded more refined and well projected in their room even without the use of a microphone.



Wave808 is more than just a karaoke lounge. It’s a hub for local talent and a venue for live performances. The lounge hosts events featuring local musicians and performers, providing a platform for them to showcase their talent. Additionally, Wave808 has partnerships with local businesses and organizations, supporting the local community in many ways.

About Wave808:

Wave808 in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the ultimate destination for karaoke enthusiasts. With 15 spacious rooms and over 200,000 karaoke songs in 14 different languages, it’s the largest karaoke lounge in the city. Wave808 also supports local talent by regularly hosting events featuring local musicians and performers and has partnerships with local businesses and organizations to support the community. For more information about Wave808, please visit their website at https://www.wave808.com/ or check out their Yelp page at https://www.yelp.com/biz/wave808-karaoke-honolulu.

