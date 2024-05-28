Sustainable Business Leadership

article top

Join Chamber of Sustainable Commerce for a Lunch and Learn

Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 12-1 PM via Zoom

I’m partnering with the Chamber of Sustainable Commerce to show how businesses can become powerful forces for good. Invite everyone interested to attend this event. We will provide valuable insights into sustainable business behaviors that can benefit both your business and the community.

Are you a interested in Business as a force for positive change?

Are you a Business owner with a deep interest in maximizing your sustainability impact?

Have you ever wanted to understand what Sustainability, Business and Leadership have in common?

Why not join us at the Chamber of Sustainable Commerce event to lunch-n-learn?

Sign up today and discover how you can contribute to a more sustainable future.



Register in advance via QR Code or visit the Chamber of Sustainable Commerce (Hawaii events)

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from your fellow practitioners and SMEs. Meet new people.

Use QR code to register

Praise:

“Rob Kinslow, a dedicated advocate for sustainable development in Hawaii has many years of experience tackling energy and sustainability challenges in our state. His commitment and passion for creating sustainable solutions are truly inspiring. For years, he has been educating, mentoring, creating sustainable business projects and inspiring within the for-profit, faith and not-for-profit business sectors in Hawaii.” — Dingilizwe Ncube, BOC, PEM

“I recommend Rob wholeheartedly as a speaker for your organization, if sustainability is of concern. He is one of the best speakers we have had in more than 13 years of regular Wednesday evening speakers.” — Dr. John Webster, Director, Ret., Hogan Entrepreneurial Program in Hawaii

“Rob Kinslow has a skillful eagerness to express his belief in sustainability, as a strategy for human progress.” — Dr. Elizabeth S. Raman, founder ReBuild Hawaii

“Rob takes complex concepts and makes them understandable and fascinating. I highly recommend Rob for any organization that wants to go beyond sustainability – to rejuvenation and revitalization.” — Anabel Chotzen, Professional Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Business Coach

