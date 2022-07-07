MĀNOA VALLEY THEATRE EXTENDS LISA MATSUMOTO’S ONCE UPON ONE TIME AT KAIMUKĪ HIGH SCHOOL BY POPULAR DEMAND

Mānoa Valley Theatre is thrilled to announce the extension of the wickedly funny Once Upon One Time

HONOLULU (July 6, 2022)— Mānoa Valley Theatre is thrilled to announce the extension of the wickedly funny Once Upon One Time, a musical comedy by Lisa Matsumoto, with music by Paul Palmore and additional songs by Roslyn Catracchia now through July 17th at Kaimukī High School. Lisa Matsumoto’s Once Upon One Time adapts and intertwines familiar tales to create a musical fairy tale fantasy for the whole family! Audience members journey to the kingdom of Da Wicked Queen and crazy characters in this delightful retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, The Boy Who Cried Wolf and Hansel and Gretel, told “local style,” as you’ve never heard them before.

Added Performances:

Friday, July 15 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 16 at 3:00 & 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 17 at 3:00 pm

Stage Direction – Michael Ng. Music Direction – Darcie Yoshinaga. Assistant Music Director – Justin Garde. Choreographer – Katherine Jones. Set Designer, Scenic Artist and Assistant Technical Director – MJ Matsushita. Technical Director – Willie Sabel. Prop Design – John M. Cummings III. Lighting Design – Chris Gouveia. Costume Design – Kimmerie Jones. Hair and Makeup Design – Lisa Ponce de Leon. Assistant Hair and Makeup Design – Joshua Oshiro. Sound Designer and Engineer – Robert Matsushita. Stage Manager – Erich Steinwandt-Gudoy. Assistant to the Directors – Justine Whyland. Backstage Crew Chief – Masako Wheeler. Cast: Narrator 1 – Devon Nekoba, Narrator 2 – Jarod Bailon, Da Wicked Queen – Kathrine Nakano, Da Oddah Prince – Jantzen Shinmoto, Da Hunta – Stephanie Sanchez, De Mean Step Mother – Elliot Dimacali, Noelani – Ayzhia-Marie Tadeo, Hauna – Jared Paakaula, Tantaran – Isaiah Avilla, Lehua – Alanna Poelzing, Red Rose Haku – Leimomi Herrell, Honey Girl – Samantha Fukushima, Kekoa – Jarren Amian, Maile – Nadia Amian, Menehune Who – Ernor Sewell-Welle, Menehune Wat – Misipati Wene-Sataraka, Menehune Wen – Justin Garde, Menehune Wea – I.S., Ruben, Menehune Why – Dwayne Asiata, Menehune How Come/Lolo – Andrew Asato, The Lost Princess – Rachel League, Da Mean Mongoose – Kirk Lapilio Jr., The Prince/Da Prince – Nolan Hong, Tutu/Fairy God Tutu – Jill Chung, Geckos – Keela Chung, Easton Ikenaga, Kaelyn, Nekoba, Teagan Timtim, Bufos – Nahale Brash and Chad Okumura.

The production originally scheduled to run June 30th – July 10th will now run through July 17th. Show times are Thur. and Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m., and Sun. 3 p.m. Tickets: Adult- $40. Seniors and Military- $35, Youth (25 years old and younger) $22. Suggested for ages 13 and over. Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one half hour prior to each performance. No outside food or drinks allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission.

All performances take place at Kaimukī High School.

Mānoa Valley Theatre recognizes Season Benefactor Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, and The Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The Season Presenter Sponsors are Richard & Myrna Cundy, the George Mason Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. Season Sponsors are First Hawaiian Bank, Bob & Corrine Taylor, Jeffrey S. Portnoy in memory of Sandi Portnoy. The Season Supporting Sponsors are Beth Tarter & Nathan Sult, Kosasa Foundation and Sunshine Arbor Care.

