MĀNOA VALLEY THEATRE PRESENTS LLOYD SUH’S THE CHINESE LADY

Mānoa Valley Theatre is proud to present Lloyd Suh’s critically acclaimed The Chinese Lady July 13th – 30th. Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to arrive on American soil, The Chinese Lady, follows Afong Moy, after she is brought from China to America and put on display for an eager public yearning to learn of the exotic East. Leavened with humor and insight, the play explores the way we consider both ourselves and others.

“A poignant and illuminating production that shines a light on an overlooked chapter of history.” – The New York Times

“Lloyd Suh’s ‘The Chinese Lady’ is a tour de force, blending historical accuracy with compelling storytelling. A must-see!” – BroadwayWorld

Stage Direction – Reiko Ho. Assistant Director – Elizabeth Ung. Set Designer – Michelle A. Bisbee. Technical Director – Mira Fey. Prop Design – La Tanya Faamausili-Siliato. Lighting Design and Master Electrician – Janine Myers. Costume Design – Maile Speetjens. Hair and Makeup Design – Maile Speetjens and Reiko Ho. Sound Designer – Mattea Mazzella. Stage Manager – Aly Sutton. Cast: Jennifer Yee Stierli as Afong Moy, Diana Wan as Afong Moy, Alvin Chan as Atung.

The production will run July 13th – July 30th. Show times for the first week of the engagement are Thur., Fri., and Sat. 7:30 p.m., and Sun. 3 p.m. and will add an additional Saturday matinee for the second and third weeks of the engagement. Tickets: Adult- $42. Seniors and Military- $37, Youth (25 years old and younger) $24. Call 808-988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one half hour prior to each performance. No outside food or drinks allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission.

