Meditation Teacher Grahame White to visit O’ahu, July 13-23

Please join the Aloha Sangha Buddhist Group, Vipassana Hawaii, Bodhi Tree Meditation Center, and the Honolulu Dhamma Community in welcoming from Australia esteemed Vipassana Meditation teacher, Grahame White, for dha mma talks and short and daylong sittings. Please see schedules and bio below.

For those new to Vipassana meditation, and/or meditation in general, please join us, and for those from years past, it will be nice to sit with you again!

Thursday, July 13 @ 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Tom Davidson-Marx, Aloha Sangha Buddhist Group

2439 Holomua Place, #A

(please park on 10th Ave and walk over)

Contact: Tom, 808-393-6342; tom@alohasangha.com

Sunday, July 16 – Daylong

Palolo Zen Center, 2747 Waiomao Rd.

Details to be announced at a later date.

Grahame White, Meditation 101 (video produced by Rob Kay)

Monday, July 17 @ 6:30 – 8:00 pm

Bodhi Tree Dharma Center

654 A Judd St., Honolulu

Contact: Trinh Nguyen, 808-807-8010; ngtrinh5@gmail.com

Saturday, July 22 – Daylong @ 10:00 am – 8:00 pm (potluck @ 6:00 pm-8:00 pm)

Palolo Zen Center

Hawaii Loa Ridge Clubhouse

Register at: https://www.meetup.com/honolulu-mindfulness-on-the-ridge-meetup-group/events/292906557/?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=share-btn_savedevents_share_modal&utm_source=link

Contact: Thanh & Xuan, thanhhawaii@gmail.com ; shantixuan3@gmail.com

Sunday, July 23 – 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

La’i Peace Center

65-660 Kauhonahua Rd., Waialua

In dialog with Ven. Karma Lekshe Tsomo on “The Mindfulness Debates: Deep Awareness or Cultural Appropriation?”

Contact: Etsuko, moonbambu@gmail.com

All teachings and sittings are offered free of charge.

Your kindness in offering Dana for the teachers will be graciously appreciated.

Palolo Zen Center

Grahame White has been involved in Buddhist meditation practice for over 40 years. He began his study in England in 1969 before being ordained as a Buddhist monk for one year in BodhGaya, India in 1971. He took a primary role in the establishment of Vipassana meditation in the tradition of Mahasi Sayadaw in Australia and co-founded the Blue Mountains Insight Meditation Center outside Sydney. Now, Grahame leads introductory and day long courses in Sydney and regularly teaches longer intensive retreats in the US. Grahame has been leading and co-teaching retreats with Sayadw U Lakkhana, Steven Smith and Michele McDonald, as well as helping to guide the Hawai’i sangha in its ongoing practice. He has also helped pioneer a workshop format that enhances the transfer of mindfulness from the formal sitting practice into daily life. Grahame returns to Myanmar (Burma) each year in order to deepen his practice and study of the Buddha’s teachings and at times assist in the teaching of Vipassana retreats for foreigners. Grahame teaches a classical tradition of insight meditation with a relaxed, accessible style.

Photo Credits: Robert Kay

