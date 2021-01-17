Meet 8 Year Old Kaiya Mack with a Voice and a Mission to Raise $10,000 to Help Kids in Need!

In December 2020, Kaiya Mack launched her first music video and single featured on Reggae Ville titled “Last Christmas” the Reggae remix, where she has already raised over $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House charities and at the same time being featured alongside the likes of Reggae Superstar Shaggy on the Pandora Very Irie Christmas Reggae Playlist.

Kaiya’s Goal is to raise $10,000 for Ronald Mc Donald House Charities and she is using BTS’s smash hit Dynamite as her rocket ship to help raise funds for other kids and families needing urgent medical attention. Kaiya was born with a rare birth defect called Gastroschisis where her intestines were outside of her body. Her family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for the first four months of her life as she had many operations. Then the family stayed there again last year when she had another operation.

Kaiya’s music has caught the attention of Soca Icon Machel Montano where his label Monk Records will be distributing her next single and music video Dynamite the Reggae Remix on Januaray 22, 2021. It was shot in Iconic Hawaii and produced by Reggae Grammy winner J Vibe. She hopes to inspire other kids like her and hit her goal of raising $10,000.

Donations are being accepted at http://support.rmhc.org. More information about Kaiya can be found at http://www.kaiyamack.com.

Money goes to the Ronald McDonald House chapters in Hawaii and the Bay area.

She’s on social media as @iamkaiyamack on IG, TikTok, Youtube, Facebook.

“We are thrilled to see Kaiya doing so well and grateful that she wants to donate a portion of her fundraiser to Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii. Her generosity will help us continue to provide a home-away-from-home and essential services for families staying at our Houses while their children get medical treatment on Oahu.” RMHC Hawaii President Jerri Chong

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments