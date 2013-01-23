No Sugar For You | “Sugar Baby” Schools and UH | Light Up Marijuana! | Billionaire At The Controls

article top

BY SAM SLOM –

No Sugar For You.

Governor Neil Abercrombie, in his 3rd State of the State speech at the Capitol yesterday, enthusiastically said the economy is improving (NOT!), construction has rebounded (NOT, NOT) and so government should spend more. Besides his pushing government early learning and backing away from his PLDC, he again is advocating a tax on sugary beverages -1¢ per ounce – to save obese kids. Actually, it has nothing to do with the fat, it is more money for the state and less responsibility for parents in Hawaii. The fat is in the budget.

The Gov proposed a $1.50 increase in Hawaii’s minimum wage law (To $8.75 and hour) an increase in the Conveyance Tax, a tax on bags, making the petroleum barrel tax permanent and more “investment” of your money in HIS government programs. Most interesting was the end of his speech where Abercrombie rejoiced at Democrats receiving election victories of “60%, 70% or more majorities,” indicating they have a mandate to raise your taxes and increase debt. He forgot to mention that only 52% of registered voters even bothered to vote.

“Zero Dark Bin Laden?” Went to see the movie, “Zero Dark Thirty,” last weekend. It is excellent. One question: the President and his minions last year jumped all over an unknown amateur film maker who made a poorly done “anti-Muslim” video on line and falsely blamed him and his video for the murder of Americans in Libya. Now, if that video, which no one knew about until the President and Hillary Clinton falsely touted it as the catalyst for an uprising among Muslims, caused such unrest, why doesn’t this professional, detailed, Academy Award nominated “Zero” do anything to terrorists? Just wondering.

Sullivan Speaks Next Week. Oceanit’s CEO, Dr. Patrick Sullivan, will speak about technology in Hawaii at next week’s first 2013 SUNRISE Networking Business Breakfast at the Pineapple Room, Macy’s Ala Moana, 7-8:30 am. Sullivan and his company are on Hawaii’s leading edge of technology. Reserve now with Darlyn at SBH, 396-1724 or go online.

Billionaire At The Controls. As reported last week, Island Air the inter-island air carrier, was bought by an unknown buyer. Now, local media have confirmed the mystery man is no other than billionaire Larry Ellison of Oracle who bought the Island of Lanai last year. Makes sense: island flies to and from Lanai several times daily. Locals have complained about the airline’s lack of good service. That will change. Layoffs expected.

Caldwell Wants More Taxes. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell came to the Senate Ways & Means Committee last week and called on Legislators to give him more money. He wants the 10% collection fee for the GET rail surcharge and he wants an increase in the Transient Accommodation Tax (TAX) on hotels because the visitor industry is doing so well. Maybe the Mayor should stick to shoveling asphalt to temporarily fix potholes.

Wonder Non Blunder in D.C. Monday’s inauguration of President Obama featured the Punahou and Kamehameha Schools marching bands, and Stevie Wonder too. Luckily, UH was not involved in the arrangements.

Needed: Hat Designer. Is there someone who knows something about hat design in Hawaii? If so, several students involved in the Make A Wish Foundation at the HPU campus can use your expertise. Call me (396-1724).

No Nude Airport Scans? The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirms that the controversial airport body scanners that produce a naked image of travelers will be gone by June. Not all scanners, just the ones that allow clear, nude, detailed photos. We’ll see.

Light Up Marijuana! Newly elected State House SpeakerJoseph Souki (D-8), introduced a bill to remove penalties for private adult marijuana possession and establish a system in which the cultivation and sale of marijuana would be regulated and taxed in a manner similar to alcohol. HB 150 is the first of several anticipated bills on marijuana legalization this legislative session.

If passed, H.B. 150, the Personal Use of Marijuana Act, would allow adults 21 years of age and older to privately possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to cultivate a limited number of marijuana plants in a secure and locked location. The bill also authorizes the state to license marijuana retail stores, cultivation facilities, product manufacturing facilities, and testing facilities. Public marijuana use, driving under the influence of marijuana, and use by individuals under the age of 21 would remain illegal.

A QMark Research poll released earlier this month found 57% of Hawaii voters believe marijuana should be regulated, taxed, and legal for adults. According to an economic analysis performed by University of Hawaii economist David Nixon, the state would generate $20 million per year in new tax revenue and criminal justice savings.

In November 2012, voters in Colorado and Washington approved ballot initiatives to make marijuana legal for adults and establish systems in which marijuana is regulated and taxed similarly to alcohol. Similar proposals are expected to be introduced this year by lawmakers in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Size DOES Matter! A big controversy developed last week online with the allegation that Subway’s (I love them) “footlongs” were in fact, not 12″ long but sometimes only 11″ We did some unscientific local research and found Hawaii’s footlongs more expensive than their Mainland counterparts, WERE a full 12″ Your experience?

Major Recycling This Saturday. Schnitzer Steel Hawai’i Corp., the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, and several local recycling companies have formed a partnership to continue one of O’ahu’s most popular recycling events, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives.

Schnitzer Steel and the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation believe that by joining together, they can introduce a reinvigorated Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drive effort that will embody the strengths and environmental philosophies of both organizations. The recycling drives allow island residents to turn in a variety of unwanted items including used appliances, clothing, computers and more to be recycled into usable materials.

The mission of Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, founded by musician Jack Johnson and his wife Kim in 2003, is to provide students with experiences that enhance their appreciation for the environment so they will be lifelong stewards of the Earth.

The Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives have been an important part of O’ahu’s environmental efforts since they were established by Schnitzer Steel in 2004. Since their inception, the drives have raised more than $200,000 for local schools and charities.

Over the years, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives have given O’ahu residents a place to bring in used, broken, and discarded items that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

This year, the Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drives will be held each month at different schools throughout O’ahu, with the host schools receiving proceeds from the sale of the recycled materials gathered.

The first Aloha ‘Āina Recycling Drive will be on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Niu Valley Middle School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A variety of recyclers will be on hand collecting specific items. They include:

Schnitzer Steel – all types of scrap metal, including bicycles

– all types of scrap metal, including bicycles T & N Computer Recycling – computers, game systems, CPU’s

– computers, game systems, CPU’s ACCESS Management – confidential document shredding

– confidential document shredding Interstate Batteries – all types of batteries including car batteries

– all types of batteries including car batteries RRR – paper, glass bottles, plastic bottles & containers, aluminum cans, newspaper and corrugated cardboard

– paper, glass bottles, plastic bottles & containers, aluminum cans, newspaper and corrugated cardboard Pacific Biodiesel – used cooking oil

– used cooking oil Goodwill – clothes, household items, etc.

– clothes, household items, etc. InTrade – printer cartridges, toner cartridges

– printer cartridges, toner cartridges Refrigerant Recycling – used appliances

UH Enrollment Changes. Opening enrollment for the University of Hawai’i System for the spring 2013 semester stands at 55,373 students, a slight decline of 1,303 students, or 2.3 percent, compared to spring 2012.

With a new campus in Kapolei to serve the western region of O’ahu, the University of Hawai’i-West O’ahu posted both the largest numerical gain and largest percentage growth of any UH campus with 344 more students, or 21.6 percent, compared to spring 2012. Total enrollment at UH West O’ahu stands at 1,937 students.

UH Mānoa enrollment stands at 19,073, a decline of 82 students or 0.4 percent compared to spring 2012. UH Hiloenrollment is at 3,901, a decrease of 102 students or 2.5 percent compared to spring 2012.

Enrollment at the UH Community Colleges decreased to 30,462, a decline of 1,463 students or 4.6 percent below spring 2012. Kaua’i Community College was the only community college campus to post an increase in enrollment. The remaining six community college campuses posted decreases ranging from 2.2 percent to 9 percent.

Specific figures for the community college campuses are:

Hawai’i Community College stands at 3,238 students, a decrease of 9 percent or 319 students;

Honolulu Community College has 4,139 students, a 3.8 percent decrease or 162 students;

Kapi’olani Community College enrolled 8,060 students, a drop of 460 or 5.4 percent;

Kaua’i Community College registered 1,370 students, a gain of 3.1 percent or 41 students;

Leeward Community College has 7,144 students enrolled, a decrease of 158 students or 2.2 percent;

UH Maui College registered 3,980 students, a decline of 328 or 7.6 percent; and

Windward Community College recorded 2,531 students , a decrease of 77 or 3 percent.

Separately, more than 15,000 registrations in non-credit programs are expected throughout the UH system. For more information, visit https://www.hawaii.edu/offices/app/openenroll/.

UH A Top “Sugar Baby” School

According to SeekingArrangement.com’s annual list of the “Top 20 Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools,” an increasing number of female students from the University of Hawaii are turning to the “Sugar Baby Lifestyle” to fund their education.

Since 2012, 218.18 percent more females attending the University of Hawaii have signed up onSeekingArrangement.com to find a “Sugar Daddy” to pay for increased tuition and cost of living.

“While some may argue that these women are just using men for their own personal gain,” says Brandon Wade, CEO and Founder of SeekingArrangement.com. “I believe that they are proactive in pursuing a higher education.”

Isn’t there another legal name for this practice that starts with “P?”