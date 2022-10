article top

You’re invited to join us from 4:30pm – 8pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at UH Mānoa.

4:30pm – 6pm Pau Hana (DURP, Saunders Courtyard)

6pm – 6:30pm Welcome & Awards (Crawford 105)

6:30pm – 8pm Presentations, Awards, Q & A (Crawford 105)

