Pauly Shore, Jon B., Candlebox Unplugged, Marlon Wayans, The Rascals, Daryl Bonilla and James Mane JANUARY 2023 at BLUE NOTE HAWAII

article top

Pauly Shore, Jon B., Candlebox Unplugged, Marlon Wayans, The Rascals, Local Comedian Daryl Bonilla and James Mane

Comedy continues when Comedy U brings local favorite Daryl Bonilla, followed by Haitian-Canadian comedian Che Durena, Mark Normand and James Mane. GRAMMY® nominated soul artist Jon B. returns while local singer-songwriter Ron Artis II comes home for a much-anticipated evening with his full band The Truth. Nineties grunge band Candlebox is bringing their unplugged show and actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is back for his annual appearance. Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro returns with pop trio Pure Heart and singer-songwriter Howie Day makes his Blue Note debut for one-night only. Tavana returns with special guest Taimane and The Rascals, fronted by legendary singer-songwriter Felix Cavaliere, appear for three nights. The month rounds out with Mike Lewis and his Big Band in its monthly residency.

inline

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Pauly Shore – Blue Note Comedy Serie – Tuesday, January 3

Tickets: Premium Seating $39.50, Loge Seating $35.50, Bar Area $29.50

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show “Totally Pauly” hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading Pauly to a one-hour HBO comedy special, “Pauly Does Dallas,” and starring roles in films like “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now,” “Bio-Dome,” “Encino Man,” “Son In Law” and “A Goofy Movie.”

Comedy U Presents Daryl Bonilla – Wednesday, January 4

Tickets: Premium Seating $20, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15 – $5 increase day of show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m. Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Daryl Bonilla is a stand-up comedian performing regularly in Hawaii. He has headlined several shows in Honolulu. He has also opened for Ron Funches, Felipe Esparza, Geechy Guy, Andy Bumatai, Gary Owen, Demetri Martin and Tom Segura. He released his first comedy album entitled “What Year You Grad?” in the fall of 2017 and it is available on iTunes, and spotify. He won Hawai’i comedian of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Featured on 808 Viral in multiple viral hits like “Local Dad Jokes” and “You know you local when”.

Jon B. – Thursday, January 5 & Friday, January 6

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. – Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Platinum-selling R&B singer Jon B. is a consummate artist, an accomplished musician, songwriter and producer. His rich textured body of music is a testament to one man’s love for all things soul. The GRAMMY® nominated artist’s collaborations include After 7, Toni Braxton, Color Me Badd, the Spice Girls, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Che Durena – Blue Note Comedy Series – Saturday, January 7

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating $40, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m. Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Haitian-Canadian comedian Che Durena is known for his work as a host and writer for “My Most Amazing Top 10” (over 7.6 million subscribers) and has amassed a social media following of over seven million with over 197 million likes on his viral TikTok rants and commentary. His comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living abroad and his perception of matters like culture, race, relationships and drugs. Catch him on tour this January!

Ron Artis II & The Truth – Sunday, January 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Ron Artis II is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Hawaiʻi among an exceptionally musical family. Full band, trio or solo, Ron has performed and collaborated with Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Jack Johnson, Jake Shimabukuro, Booker T Jones, Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce) and G Love among others. If this wasn’t a rich line – up of names, go spend a few moments reading the lyrics to Ron’s songs. Each song is laced with intention, deep conviction, story and a heart that has truly been there.

Candlebox – Unplugged Wednesday, January 11 & Thursday, January 12

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Candlebox perform two nights live and unplugged in Honolulu. Emerging from Seattle’s burgeoning mid-1990s grunge scene, Candlebox quickly found mainstream success with their deep, lyrically-driven melodies and big radio hooks. Power anthems like “Far Behind” and “You,” from their debut, self-titled album exploded onto the charts propelling the album to sell more than four million copies worldwide.

Marlon Wayans – Blue Note Comedy Series

Friday, January 13 & Saturday, January 14

Tickets: Premium Seating $69.50, Loge Seating & Bar Area $50

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office, an average of nearly $50-million per outing. As a stand-up comedian, Marlon hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” which premiered on Netflix in February of 2018.

Jake Shimabukuro & Friends Sessions with Special Guest Pure Heart Wednesday, January 18 & Thursday, January 19

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro returns with pop trio Pure Heart! Over the past two decades, Jake has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. Jake’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary – whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical – many call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”

Hawaii News Now Presents

Mark Normand

Blue Note Comedy Series

Friday, January 20 & Saturday, January 21

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating $35, Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Through his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery, Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about comedians on the scene and was dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic.” He most recently self-released a one-hour special “Out To Lunch” on YouTube, which has amassed over 11 million views. An extremely prolific stand-up, Mark can be heard on his multiple appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” or on his own podcast “Tuesdays with Stories.”

Howie Day

Sunday, January 22

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Howie Day’s emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. Day’s warm tenor voice “soars into fluttering, high registers, but also grates with real, pleading grit,” as one critic put it. After sales of over a million records and two Top 10 hits, Day is back on the road in support of his new studio album, “Lanterns.”

Hawaii News Now Presents

James Mane

Blue Note Comedy Series

Wednesday, January 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

James Mane is a larger-than-life Samoan stand-up comedian, actor and podcast host from Hawaii. He is the first Samoan to do stand-up comedy on American television via FNX’s “First Nations Comedy Experience” which highlighted many Native American comedians and other indigenous people and can be seen on Amazon Prime. Mane has worked with comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Bert Kreischer, Doug Stanhope, Wanda Sykes, Ronny Chieng, Graham Elwood, Louie Anderson, Eddie Ifft, Amy Schumer, Brian Posehn, The Impractical Jokers, Cedric The Entertainer, Patton Oswalt and many others.

Tavana with Special Guest Taimane

Thursday, January 26

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Tavana is a one-man band from Honolulu, who uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves to accompany himself while playing guitar and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. He has performed and recorded with Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam, Jack Johnson, Henry Kapono, John Cruz and Leon Mobley (Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals), and has been the supporting act for Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, Julian Marley and Kaleo to name just a few. He is a multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee. Joining the blues-rocker is special guest and ʻukulele virtuoso, Taimane!

The Rascals

Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

The message has always been to stand for peace, love and happiness. For legendary singer-songwriter Felix Cavaliere, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and GRAMMY® Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; Cavaliere continues to remind us to keep listening for the world’s beauty.

Mike Lewis Big Band

Monday, January 30

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band!



About Blue Note Entertainment Group

Blue Note Entertainment Group, founded in 1981 by Danny Bensusan, is a multi-faceted entertainment company that owns and operates New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club and Sony Hall; The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.); and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil). Blue Note Entertainment Group also presents shows outside of its club network. The annual Blue Note Jazz Festival was established in 2011 and has since grown to become the largest jazz festival in New York City each June. Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalogue includes over 50 titles recorded live at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club, as well as Blue Note Travel, Management Group and Media Group.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Comments

comments