Pepsi Concert for the 2013 Pro Bowl to Feature DJ Lupe Fiasco and DJ Sky Gellatly as Sndclsh

article top

The SNDCLSH, featuring DJ Lupe Fiasco and DJ Sky Gellatly, make their Hawaii debut performance live at The Republik for the Pepsi Concert for the 2013 Pro Bowl on Friday, January 25, 2013. Tickets are on sale now.

The SNDCLSH is a music collaboration between longtime friends Lupe Fiasco and Sky Gellatly. The two met in 2005 during the original press run for Fiasco’s debut Hip-Hop album Food and Liquor.

inline

Gellatly, then a journalist, interviewed Fiasco and the pair discovered a shared respect for music, politics, and art. Since then, the two have remained friends, collaborating on several editorial, music video and fashion projects. Whereas Fiasco is best-known as a Grammy-winning MC and Gellatly as a marketing strategist (Managing Partner, Team Epiphany) and artist manager (13th Witness, DJ Neil Armstrong, and FUTURA), the SNDCLSH is their collaborative vision on DJ performance, electronica, philanthropy, and design.

In 2011, the two found a shared desire to create a live DJ show that would meld high-energy performance with the duo’s somewhat sprawling tastes in music. After performing across the United States, the two decided that they had to add to the canon of electronica that they gravitated towards in their live performances; in late 2011, they began working on their debut release.

Their independently-released EP, Don’t Drop The Flag, was created to accomplish two primary goals: on the one hand, to serve as a philanthropic mechanism to raise money for children in need in Chicago and on the other, to introduce the pair’s evolving take on electronica to whoever will listen.

Details on the Show:

Where: The Republik, 1349 Kapi’olani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

When: Friday, January 25, 2013

Lounge Doors: 6:00PM (21 and over only)

Concert Hall: 7:00PM (18 and over)

Show: 8:00PM (18 and over)

Prices: $30.00 (In advance plus applicable fees) – $5 increase day of show

Tickets on sale at these locations: www.groovetickets.com / www.bampproject.com / Local Motion Stores / Navy ITT Offices / Hickam ITT Offices / Marine Corps ITT Offices / U.S. Coast Guard MWR / UH Campus Center / The Safehouse (the lounge within The Republik)

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments