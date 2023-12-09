Pesticides & Public Health

article top

Thursday, December 21

An exploration of the public health risks associated with pesticide exposure in Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Ka Waiwai1110 University Avenue Honolulu, HI 96826

Pesticides are a common tool in modern farming, however, some are known or suspected to pose a range of public health risks. Join us for this conversation about pesticide use and public health in Hawaiʻi and beyond.

This panel event will explore the scientific evidence of the public health risks of pesticide exposure and its implications for Hawaiʻi communities and public policy.

Panelists: Rosana Hernandez Weldon, UHM Office of Public Health Studies; Fern Ānuenue Holland, Hawaiʻi Alliance for Progressive Action; and Councilmember Keani Rawline-Fernandez, Maui County Council (Molokaʻi)

Sponsors of this event include the Future of Food and Agriculture in Hawai’i, HAPA, and the Hawai‘i Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at UHWO.

