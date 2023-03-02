SHAUN CASSIDY, BOB JAMES, JOSÉ FELICIANO & KEAHIWAI and more HEADLINE at the Blue Note Hawaii – March 2023

article top

The Comedy Series Continues with Andy Bumatai, Gary Owen, Tip “T.I.” Harris and more

Comedy takes center stage at Blue Note Hawaii this month, featuring Andy Bumatai with Augie T, and national headliners Gary Owen, James Adomian and Tip “T.I.” Harris. Henry Kapono returns with his Artist 2 Artist Series featuring the incomparable Keola Beamer. Sultry vocalist Storm Large performs one night only and jazz legend Bob James is back with four shows. 70s pop icon and multi-platinum recording artist Shaun Cassidy makes his Blue Note debut and Mindy Smokestack presents a tribute to beloved jazz singer Etta James. LA-based singer-songwriter Joshua Radin returns followed by soul-singer Judith Hill. Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning duo Keahiwai reunites after a 15-year hiatus and Raiatea Helm performs with the Spring Wind Quintet, celebrating 40 Years of Chamber Music Hawaii. José Feliciano, acclaimed by critics around the world as “The Greatest Living Guitarist,” will appear in what promises to be three sold out nights. The Motet will bring their unique sound of funk, soul, jazz and rock to the club in their Blue Note debut. Local favorites Kalapana return after a sold-out run in 2022, and world-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips rounds out the month.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Here is March’s complete lineup!

Andy Bumatai Ft. Augie T

Wednesday, March 1

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00p.m.

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Andy Bumatai has been a comic and businessman in Hawai’i for over 35 years. H’’s owned a nightclub, a chain of cell phone stores and an interest in one of the original ISPs in Hawaii. Starting in Hawaiʻi, the comedy icon has traveled extensively as a headliner in comedy clubs across America and as an opening act on tour with some of the biggest names in show business including Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Kenny Loggins, The Beach Boys and Lionel Richie.



Storm Large: “Love, Storm”

Thursday, March 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Storm Large: musician, actor, playwright, author, awesome. Storm made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she is featured on their album “Get Happy.” Storm has also sung with GRAMMY®-winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton.

Bob James

Tuesday, March 7 & Wednesday, March 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Jazz keyboardist, arranger, record producer and founder of the group Fourplay, Bob James is recognized as one of the progenitors of smooth jazz and having a profound effect on the history of hip-hop, having his original works often sampled in hip-hop tracks. James’ five-decade career includes over 58 albums and innumerable awards since first being discovered by Quincy Jones in 1963.



Artist 2 Artist: Henry Kapono & Keola Beamer

Thursday, March 9

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Keola Beamer comes from a line of musicians five generations back and can also trace his roots to the House of Kamehameha and Ahiakumai, 15th century rulers of Hawaii. His great grandmother was Helen Desha Beamer, an influential songwriter and hula dancer, and his mother, Winona Beamer (“Auntie Nona”) has been one of the most important figures in the revival of Hawaiian culture since the 1940s: composer, dancer, educator, and coiner of the term “Hawaiiana,” which describes the cultural-studies area she pioneered at the Kamehameha Schools. Henry and Jerry will “jam” and “talk story” one-on-one, giving the audience insight into the spirit and aspirations of each other’s work.



Shaun Cassidy

Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Shaun Cassidy is a writer, producer, actor and singer. While still in high school, Cassidy signed a contract with Warner Brothers records, releasing three multi-platinum albums and numerous top ten hits including “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “That’s Rock n’ Roll,” “Hey Deanie” and “Do You Believe In Magic?” Cassidy received a GRAMMY® nomination for his efforts and performed at every major arena in the country including Houston’s Astrodome and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Mindy Smokestack Presents A Tribute to Etta James

Sunday, March 12

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Mindy Smokestack presents a tribute to beloved jazz singer Etta James. Mindy Smokestack comes from Hamburg Germany with a powerful voice and healing energy cultivated through life’s struggles and triumphs. Growing up singing in church instilled her passion for soul music. Mindy’s vocal abilities create her eclectic sound blending Soul, Blues and modern Motown

Joshua Radin

Monday, March 13

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

After 16 years, eight albums, and hundreds of shows, Joshua Radin still treats music as an antidote to any ailment. The LA-based singer/songwriter finds healing in between waves of acoustic eloquence and dyed-in-the-wool Americana storytelling. On his ninth album “The Ghost And The Wall,” the troubadour continues a cycle of catharsis meant to be shared among any and all receptive hearts. Don’t miss Joshua’s return to the Blue Note for a close and personal night of music.

Judith Hill

Tuesday, March 14

Tickets: General Admission $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Judith Hill comes from a Japanese/African-American bi-racial musical family. Mother Michiko and father Robert (aka Pee Wee) met in a 1970’s funk band, and continue to perform in Judith’s backing ensemble, their contributions heard all over Baby, I’m Hollywood. After graduating from Biola University with a degree in Music Composition, Hill took off for France in 2007 to join French superstar Michel Polnareff’s touring band. Inspired upon returning to the States, Judith embarked on a meteoric ascent to soul singer, songwriter and badass bandleader.

Local Comedy Sho wcase

Wednesday, March 15

Tickets: Premium Seating $15, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10 – $5 increase day of show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Comedy U is back for another night showcasing Hawaii’s local comics.

Keahiwai

Thursday, March 16

Tickets: Premium Seating $50, Loge Seating & Bar Area $40

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

It’s been over 20 years since Keahiwai released their debut album, “Local Girls,” that took Hawaii by storm with hits like “Over and Promised Love.” The album’s success landed the duo two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in their rookie year. The sophomore release, “Satisfied,” was a game-changer with its chart-topping song, “Falling,” reaching international success. Band members, Lei Melket and Mailani Makainai, went on to release four more albums together before going on a 15-year hiatus. The ladies are now back on the scene for a long-awaited reunion that everyone’s been whispering about for years. Join them for what promises to be an entertaining, memorable and nostalgic evening.

93.9 The Beat Presents

Gary Owen

Friday, March 17 & Saturday, March 18

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating $45, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Comedian Gary Owen has been entertaining American audiences for over more than a decade. Finding success as a stand up and an actor, Owen can be seen on his eponymous docuseries “The Gary Owen Show” on BET and his most recent comedy special, “I Got My Associates” can currently be streamed on Showtime.

Raiatea Helm With the Spring Wind Quintet

Celebrating 40 Years of Chamber Music Hawaii

Sunday, March 19

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Join us for a wonderful evening of mele with Nā Hōkū Award-winning recording artist Raiatea Helm with the Spring Wind Quintet as we celebrate 40 years of Chamber Music Hawaii!

Mike Lewis Presents

Jon Arons Horn Band Tribute Show

Monday, March 20

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

The multi-talented Jon Arons presents a Horn Band Tribute Show playing hits from Chicago to Bruno Mars, featuring local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis, and his big band!

José Feliciano

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Wednesday, March 22 & Tuesday, March 28

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

José Feliciano has been acclaimed by critics around the world as “The Greatest Living Guitarist.” He is recognized as the first Latin Artist to cross over into the English music market, opening the doors for other artists who now play an important role in the American music industry. Referred to as “The Picasso of His Realm,” Feliciano’s accomplishments are highly celebrated. He’s been awarded over 45 gold and platinum records and won 19 GRAMMY® nominations, earning nine GRAMMYs® including the LARAS Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Motet

Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Since 1998, The Motet have inspired the world with their unique style of dance music. Over the course of nine full-length albums, they’ve traversed the lines between funk, soul, jazz, and rock and built a diehard audience in the process. They’ve headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre six times and sold out countless legendary venues coast-to-coast. In addition to racking up nearly 20 million total streams and views, they’ve also garnered widespread acclaim from numerous publications including Relix, Glide Magazine, and AXS. The band has also graced the stages of festivals such as Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, Electric Forest, Bumbershoot, Summer Camp, and High Sierra.

Kalapana: The Hana Hou Shows

Sunday, March 26 & Monday, March 27

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Kalapana returns to Blue Note Hawaii after their highly popular run of shows in November 2022! Kalapana emerged as one of the most popular bands on the Hawaiian music scene in the ’70s, producing a steady stream of hits. Their 1975 debut album was hailed as one of the best of the mid-70s Hawaiian renaissance. Tracks like “Naturally,” “Nightbird,” “The Hurt,” “You Make It Hard” and “When the Morning Comes” became household tunes and still enjoy frequent play on contemporary Hawaiian radio.

Mike Phillips

Wednesday, March 29

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

World-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips is known as one of the most electrifying instrumentalists today. Mike is the first musician signed by Michael Jordan to the Nike Jordan Brand, home of the Air Jordan, and is the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul and pop music: Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

Blue Note Comedy Series

James Adomian

Thursday, March 30

Tickets: Premium Seating $30, Loge Seating $25, Bar Area $20

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

James is an actor/comedian who is well known for his characters and impressions. Conan O’Brien called him “a genius.” He can currently be seen almost weekly on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” doing various impressions like Mike Lindell and Elon Musk. His podcast, “The Underculture” on the Forever Dog Podcast Network, had one of the best podcast episodes of 2019 according to Indiewire, and in 2020 James got to interview Bernie Sanders (as Bernie Sanders). He’ll next be seen on the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” premiering June 9 (with a documentary special to follow), and then on the upcoming series “History of the World 2,” the Mel Brooks sequel on Hulu, playing Richard Nixon.

93.9 The Beat Presents

Blue Note Comedy Series

Tip “T.I.” Harris Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1

Tickets: Premium Seating + Meet & Greet $160, Premium $60, Loge Seating $55, Bar Area $50

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Tip “T.I.” Harris has released 11 hit albums, and won multiple GRAMMYs, Billboard BETs and American Music Awards. As an actor, he has appeared in countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows including, “ATL,” VH-1’s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” “American Gangster” and Marvel’s “Antman,” to name a few. Now, see him live on his first ever stand-up comedy tour!

