Taste of Tourism: Can the Visitor Industry Transform Hawaii’s Food System?

What is regenerative tourism and how can it support local agriculture?

Friday, April 21st, 5pm-8pm HST

Location: Ka Waiwai – 1110 University Ave Honolulu, HI 96826

About this Event:

Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.

F﻿eatured Speakers:

Dexter Kishida, Food Security & Sustainability Program Manager, Office of Climate Change, Sustainability & Resilience, City & County of Honolulu.

Pomai Weigert, AgBusiness Consultant with GoFarm Hawaii, and advisor for the Hawaii Agritourism Association.

Stewart Yerton, Reporter, Honolulu Civil Beat

A﻿genda:

Doors open at 5 p.m. for booths, music and a complimentary pupu. Speakers will start at 6 p.m, followed by an optional post-discussion community forum from 7 – 8 p.m.

Parking Directions: Ka Waiwai Parking is located on the makai side of the Varsity Building. The entrance to the lot is located off of Coyne Street. Parking is $6.

***if you park in any of the lots located on the mauka side of the building you will need to self pay at the self pay station. They will ticket/tow in these lots if you do not pay.

