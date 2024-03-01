The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic Presents the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi Newly Named International Ukulele Event to be Held on July 27th at Kapiolani Park

article top

The ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi today announces the renaming of its annual signature event to “The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic Presents the International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi” and is scheduled for Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki. Founded in 2009 as ʻUkulele Picnic in Hawaiʻi, the annual all-day ʻukulele event is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a reimagining of its event with deeper connections to the Hawaiʻi ʻukulele community with support from Roy Sakuma, founder of ʻUkulele Festival Hawaiʻi.

“In commemoration of our milestone 15th anniversary, we have decided to rename our event to ‘International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi’ to further our mission of fostering stronger ties to the local community and spreading a message of Aloha from Hawaiʻi to the world,” said Kazuyuki Sekiguchi, event organizer and representative of ʻUkulele Foundation of Hawaiʻi. “Imagine the thousands of ukulele fans from around the world gathering in Kapiʻolani Park with our local community, enjoying this festival together—it’s truly a wonderful scene to behold. We eagerly anticipate this joyful event and all the smiles that the ʻukulele brings. See you on July 27th at Kapiʻolani Park!”

The stage at the Kapiʻolani Park bandstand will feature renowned Hawaiʻi and international performers including Raiatea Helm, Jake Shimabukuro, Kalaʻe Camarillo, Mika Kane, Jody Kamisato, Crossing Rain, Craig & Sarah, Cynthia Lin, Ukulele All Stars and Tomoki Suzuki, Nine Ukulele jazz Orchestra, Keiki performances will include the Roy Sakuma Ukulele Studios, ʻUkulele Hale, and Kapālama Elementary School. Additionally, there will be ʻukulele display booths by famous ʻukulele makers from Hawaiʻi and a special collection of vintage ʻukuleles from the Hawaiʻi State Archives.

Event Overview:

Name: The 15th ʻUkulele Picnic Presents International ʻUkulele Festival of Hawaiʻi

Location: Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand, Waikiki

Date & Time: Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 9:30am –Sunset

Official URL: www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org

