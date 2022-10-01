The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi Presents – NHPI Health Inequities: Root Causes and Solutions

article top

The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series.

By Civil Beat, UHWO, Better Tomorrow Series, Waiwai

High rates of diet-related health disparities have long impacted the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) communities of Hawaiʻi. This session will provide an overview of the social and cultural determinants of health for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders and their current health status. Examples of successful and culturally responsive health promotion programs for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will be discussed.

Participants are encouraged to read the following publication in advance of the event: Assessment and Priorities for Health and Well-Being in Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (Look et al. 2020)

The featured speaker will be Joseph Keaweʻaimoku Kaholokula, Ph.D. hosted by Civil Beat Reporter, Anita Hofschneider.

Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.

The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series featuring thought-leaders, academics, community leaders, state officials and practitioners from across the state and the nation.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for activities and booths. Speakers will start at 6 p.m., followed by an optional post-discussion community forum from 7 – 8 p.m.

