The Progressives Are Doing It Right Before Our Eyes

One of the tactics that Progressives enjoy using most is the tactic of redefinition. We see it every day and in every avenue of life. It is facilitated by the idea of political correctness which in and of itself is an attempt to redefine and actually rewrite the Bill of Rights to the US Constitution. The odd thing is this. Political correctness is not legislated. It is imposed. That’s what makes it the most dangerous weapon in the Progressives’ arsenal.

Some of the more obvious examples of Progressive redefinition come in the form of the ever-changing labels they bestow upon groups and movements. Since the 1950s, Blacks in the United States, as a group, have seen language referring to their demographic change almost constantly. Negroes, African-American, Black-American, black with a small “B”, and now Black with a capital “B”, Progressives have always been on the hunt for what resonates with the Black demographic.

Recently, the Associated Press – which has an unbalanced influence of our media outlets when it comes to “style,” has issued a rash of edicts mandating the redefinition of journalistic lingo. Aside from their edict about the capital “B” in the use of “Black” in news items, the AP has also decided that if the use of the words “racism” or “racist” is applicable, “racially charged” should not be used.

The USA Today gave a platform to certain Progressive academics, who suggest that the words “violence,” “looting,” and “rioting” should not be used when referring to what happened in the streets of Minneapolis and other urban centers in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. The academics claim these words don’t accurately reflect the protesters’ “rage” and hopelessness.

These language usage changes may seem small and inconsequential but when the many changes are applied over time they work to “nudge” our society’s “acceptable language” to facilitate a singular ideological view. In doing so, organizations like the AP and other media outlets are incrementally engineering our culture to a preferred viewpoint.

Then there are the passive inclusions to existing definitions that completely change the meaning of a phrase or, in this case, a perceived movement. In the article, GOP Candidate Is Latest Linked to QAnon Conspiracy Theory, reporters Jim Anderson, Nicholas Riccardi, and Alan Fram, cite a professor at the University of Miami in their attempt to marry the “Q movement” to the Deep State:

“The QAnon theory has ricocheted around the darker corners of the internet since late 2017. It is based around an anonymous, high-ranking government official known as ‘Q’ who purportedly tears back the veil on the ‘deep state,’ often tied to satanism, child molestation and even cannibalism.”

The key words here to pay attention to are, “…often tied to satanism, child molestation and even cannibalism.”

The Deep State exists and that has never been more obvious than during the Trump presidency. We have experienced the Washington, DC political class – including the elected officials and the deep pockets of K Street – hyperventilating over the dismantling of the globalist construct that took the Progressive movement over a century to quietly put into place in our government. Very few people who are politically aware argue otherwise.

Via Dictionary.com:

“The Deep State is believed to be a clandestine network entrenched inside the government, bureaucracy, intelligence agencies, and other governmental entities. The Deep State supposedly controls state policy behind the scenes, while the democratically-elected process and elected officials are merely figureheads.”

Dictionary.com goes on to get very partisan in expounding on this definition. But anyone who has ever had any experience interacting with the Federal government and its relationship to K Street; anyone who has dealt first-hand with elected officials’, lobbyists, foundations and NGOs, understands full-well that the Deep State not only exists, it is much more than a formidable force.

But in the AP article, the authors try very subtly – and very disingenuously – to connect the Deep State to the QAnon theory. While the Deep State exists, QAnon is a theory they have been trying to marginalize with the absurd.

So, why would the AP writers try to connect the two? Because by doing so it lends more legitimacy to the weak and dying notion that the Deep State is nothing more than a conspiracy theory. By trying to stain the reality of the Deep State with the idea that it is connected to “satanism, child molestation, and even cannibalism,” these Progressive operatives look to goad the populace into dismissing reality as the absurd.

While there are many questions surrounding what serial pedophile Jeffery Epstein’s multi-million dollar donations to Deep State main players purchased for him – and what kind of twisted perversions those players engaged in through Epstein, their perversions and criminal activities do nothing to diminish the fact that the Deep State exists. If Epstein’s death and the globalist elite’s nervous fidgeting about Ghislaine Maxwell tell us nothing else, it tells us that the Deep State does exist.

Make no mistake, Progressives exist on both sides of the aisle. The Progressives of the Right are just as nefarious (if not more so) as the Progressives of the Left. Both are all about power, wealth, and control and both wouldn’t hesitate to shred the Bill of Rights if it meant securing their power from the will of the people and the ballot box.

That shredding starts with the manipulation of the words used to pen our liberties.

