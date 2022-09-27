Hawaii All American Rodeo in Waimanlo is Back After a Three Year Hiatus!

article top

The State’s Largest Rodeo Returns to New Town & Country Stables in Waimanalo after a three year hiatus! Four Exciting shows Thursday September 29 th , Friday the 30th, Saturday October 1, and The Championship Finals on Sunday the 2nd.

Hawaii’s Queen of Country, Dita Holifield, has stepped up to the plate again for the 7th year to host this annual event featuring Hawaii’s top Male, Female & Keiki Paniolos matching their skills in Hawaii’s most extreme sport…Rodeo! Over 120 top outer-Island and Honolulu based contestants will match up their horsemanship skills against over a hundred head of cattle to win their share of the biggest purse ever offered in the State… Over $60,000 in added money alone! Just Announced Nashville Recording artist Michael Warren performs an acoustic country music set before each show.

inline

Thursday September 29th at 7pm is Opening night. Doors open two hours prior all four shows. Each show will feature a myriad of 11 exciting rodeo events including:

Bull Riding

Ranch Bronc Riding

Double Mugging

*Union Local Chute Double Mugging (Union members competition)

Wahine Barrel Racing

Keiki Barrel Racing (12 & under)

Match Barrel Racing(co-ed)

Wahine Steer Undecorating

Invitational Team Roping

Youth Break Away Roping (17 & under)

Match Pole Bending (new event)

This is a perfect family friendly event with plenty of keiki and family activities including a Na Keiki Paniolo Family Petting Zoo & Pony Rides, Aloun Farm’s Half-Time Keiki Stick Horse Races, Vendor Village, Automotive and Motorcycle Displays, and more!



A country style selection of tasty food and beverages will be available to purchase from Tex 808 BBQ, Teddy’s Bigger Burger, Budweiser’s Country Cantina, and fresh Waimanalo Farm’s Lemonade, just to name a few. The All American Rodeo is committed to the local community in our island home. Kaneohe Marine Corp MCCS Single Soldiers, Kailua High School Women’s volleyball team, The High School Rodeo Foundation, and The Miss Rodeo scholarship pageant.



Discount Pre-Sale tickets are available for purchase online. Walk-up Tickets may also be purchased on event days subject to availability. Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

PARKING: Due to high traffic volume, early arrival is suggested.

Tickets: https://honoluluboxoffice.ticketspice.com/all-american-rodeo

Related

Comments

comments