Toxic Baby Food Is Poisoning Hawaii’s Children

We all are becoming increasingly aware of the toxins in our food supply. From lead, cadmium, mercury and other heavy metals, to pesticides, antibiotics, and other chemical contaminants, we are increasingly having food to die from, instead of food to die for.

Most affected, of course, are children, whose developing bodies are harmed by these toxins in food, especially their nervous system, which includes brain development. As a result, there is a rising problem of ADHD and autism in children throughout the US.

The University of Hawai’i Daniel K Inouye College of Pharmacy is sponsoring a seminar March 17, 2023, at 11:00 am on this topic, presented by toxicologist Dr. Renee Dufault, who blew the whistle on heavy metals in food. She has written about this public health catastrophe in her book, Unsafe at Any Meal: What the FDA Does Not Want You to Know About the Foods You Eat.

In an article recently published in the World Journal of Clinical Pediatrics, researchers led by Dr. Dufault reported alarming increases in the numbers of children across America requiring special education services for ADHD and/or autism.

Over the last ten years, numerous clinical trial data indicate heavy metal exposures and poor diet are the primary factors impacting gene behavior in children diagnosed with autism and/or ADHD. Prenatal consumption of processed foods results in poor nutrition and exposures to heavy metals, which adversely impact infant gene behavior before and after birth.

To make matters worse, infants and small children continue to be exposed to heavy metals in processed baby foods. These heavy metal exposures further exacerbate the development of autism and ADHD.

According to Dr. Dufault, who worked as a toxicologist for the Food and Drug Administration until she blew the whistle, mercury and lead exposures are significant factors in the etiology of autism and ADHD. Dozens of studies have been published showing children with ADHD and autism have elevated levels of heavy metals in their blood compared to their peers without symptoms. Lead and mercury are consistently found in children with autism and lead is found consistently in all children with ADHD.

For those wanting to learn more, the public is invited to attend Dr. Dufault’s seminar in person at the Hale Kiho ‘iho’I Classroom LH-A, Corner of S. A’ohoku and Nowelo Street, Hilo or via the following zoom link info:

Zoom link: https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/92250323905

Meeting ID: 922 5032 3905 Passcode: 829267

If you have children, you need to know about this link between baby food and ADHD/autism. Attendance at the event is free.

For more information, contact Dr. Dufault at rdufault@atsu.edu.

