US Offers $10 Million for Sudanese Terror Suspects

article top

The U.S. government is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of two Sudanese nationals accused of killing a U.S. diplomat and his driver.

The State Department announced the bounty Wednesday through itsRewards for Justice program.

inline

Rewards of $5 million each are being offered for Alhai Alhassan Haj Hamad and Mohamed Makawi Ibrahim Mohamed. The two were among five men convicted in a Sudanese court for the 2008 New Year’s Day killing of U.S. diplomat John Michael Granville and his driver, Abdelrahman Abbas Rahama, in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

At the time of their death, both Granville and Rahama were working for the U.S. Agency for International Development.

On Tuesday, the State Department formally designated Hamad and Mohamed as terrorists, a move that freezes any U.S. assets or property the men may have. The move also prohibits Americans from engaging in transactions with them.

After their murder conviction in Sudan, Hamad and Mohamed were sentenced to death, but escaped from prison in June of 2010. he Rewards for Justice site says both men are believed to be in Somalia.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments