Vote for Your Favorite 2013 Miss America Candidate

The Miss America Organization is proud to announce your opportunity to vote for a finalist at the 2013 Miss America Competition, broadcast live from Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 12, 2013 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.

We have posted 53 exciting videos made by each of our 2013 contestants, showing off their style and personality and explaining why they should be chosen as the next Miss America.

Cast your vote via one of two methods:

Either vote for your favorite contestant’s video on https://www.missamerica.org/videocontest, or visit the “Video Contest” tab (https://hawaiipacificentertainment.us1.list-manage1.com/track/click?u=e67980652c31f98ee8ea3fa2d&id=7e9f0df567&e=971db0fc11) on the Miss America Facebook page.

There is a limit of one (1) vote per person and internet accessible device per contestant throughout the Voting Period, regardless of method of voting.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PST on Thursday January 10, 2013.

Cast your vote now, and show your support!

