Warning: Vaccines Can Inactivate Your Medications

Vaccines are a fundamental part of the US public health policy. From cradle to grave, people are being vaccinated against a growing list of problems. And while vaccine side effects are recognized, there is a general belief that the potential benefits outweighs the potential harms.

However, one side effect of vaccines has not been mentioned, even as a possibility. It is a massive problem, and its implications still need to be worked out. It has to do with the inactivation of medication by vaccines.

Drug inactivation is a real problem for many diseases, especially when there are no alternative drugs. One mechanism for drug resistance and inactivation is the binding of antibodies to drugs. Once the drug is bound to antibodies, it cannot perform its intended function. But why would the body make antibodies to drugs?

The current thinking is that the drug itself can stimulate the immune system, resulting in antibody production to that drug. Another mechanism is that metabolites of the drug, as it is broken down in the body, can be reactive with proteins and create a drug metabolite-protein complex that stimulates the immune system to make antibodies to that complex, and which will also interact with the drug.

However, there is one mechanism that must be added that has not been mentioned in the medical literature, but is nonetheless an obvious cause of drug inactivation. It is immune hypersensitivity as a result of vaccinations and the resulting drug-antibody complex.

I expect the vaccine industry will claim there is no evidence for these conclusions, since they don’t ever research this issue. But they will deny this. It’s too big to admit that vaccination can cause resistance and inactivation of any medication.

I am presenting this to you for your consideration in your own life. This may explain why some medications you are taking are not working any more. Or it may explain why you recently developed an allergy to something that never bothered you before. And since so many people are getting so many vaccines these days for COVID and everything else, this a problem of huge proportions.

What follows will require further investigation, and is a new concept that has not been tested, to my knowledge. It logically follows from what is already known about vaccines, and it may explain the cause of many chronic diseases and reduced drug effectiveness.

1. Vaccines are used to create antibodies to a specific target substance or organism introduced with the vaccine, which is called the antigen. Anything foreign to the body can become an antigen and stimulate antibody production.

2. To stimulate the immune system and create robust antibody production to the introduced antigen, the vaccine contains a component called an adjuvant. Adjuvants are chemicals that irritate the immune system into action. When the body experiences the adjuvant, it becomes more responsive to antigens.

3. The hyper-stimulation of the immune system with the vaccine’s adjuvant can also cause antibodies to be produced against other components of the vaccine. For example, some vaccines are produced using egg products as a medium, and some people develop food allergy to eggs as a result of antibodies produced in response to the egg component of the vaccine. Many food allergies are linked to the use of food components in the vaccine.

4. Since the immune system is hyper-sensitive to all antigens due to the adjuvant in the vaccine, any other antigens in the body are more likely to begin creating an immune response. For example, hay fever could be developed by exposing a previously nonallergic person to pollen after getting a vaccine.

5. This also means that chemicals which enter our lungs, intestines, or skin, and which can create immune reactions, are more likely to do so after hyper-sensitization of the immune system after vaccination.

6. Drugs can also be antigens and there is a problem with patients becoming immune to their drug treatment. Studies show that people can make antibodies to medications, and this inactivates those drugs, since they can’t work when bound to antibodies. Vaccines and their adjuvants can increase antibody production to drugs, inactivating them.

7. If a person makes antibodies to the drugs they are taking, it will not only inactivate the drug, but may also attack the target organ for that drug, where it is high in concentration. For example, if a person has a skin infection and becomes immune to an antibiotic drug they are taking for it, then the antibodies that attach to the drug will inactivate it so it can’t fight the infection. In addition, the antibodies to the drug will also attack the drug in the skin, causing inflammation, rash, dermatitis, and more.

8. This means that allergy to drugs can prevent their therapeutic benefit, and attack parts of the body where the drug is concentrated. When the immune system attacks the body, it’s called an autoimmune disease. Vaccines are known to cause autoimmune disease.

9. Hyper-sensitivity of the immune system caused by adjuvants in vaccines will last for an undetermined period of time, depending on the adjuvant used. Aluminum is a commonly used adjuvant, and it’s difficult to eliminate that heavy metal from the body. However, repeated vaccinations add to the body’s adjuvant burden, and can maintain a state of high sensitivity, where the immune system is triggered to attack antigens and create antibodies.

Implications:

A. Giving vaccines can cause the immune system to create antibodies to medications, which can inactivate them so they no longer work. It can also cause the immune system to attack the body where the medications are targeted. In other words, whatever health problem the medication was treating can get worse by drug inactivation and autoimmune attack.

This link of vaccination to autoimmune disease is not new. According to the current science,

“Vaccines have long been suspected to play a role in the development of autoimmune diseases. The main hypothesis that has been proposed to explain this immunological association is epitope mimicry, just like in infections. According to this mechanism, an antigen that is administered with the vaccine may share structural similarities with self-antigens. The immune response to the vaccine antigen could therefore also extend to other host cells expressing the structurally similar self-antigen. A second mechanism that could be involved is bystander activation. It is an antigen non-specific mechanism that leads to the activation of autoreactive T cells. However, the pathogenetic mechanisms that explain the causal link between vaccinations and autoimmune diseases are not yet fully understood and they are also difficult to study.” (Underline added.)

Note that immune hypersensitivity caused by vaccination has not been considered, but explains this mechanism for autoimmunity.

B. This also creates an interesting problem when assessing vaccine and other drug side effects. Some side effects of drugs may be the indirect result of an immune response to the existing medication due to heightened immunity from vaccine adjuvants. The drug may not have caused that effect if the patient was not taking that particular medication while being exposed to a vaccine and its adjuvants. And the vaccine may not have caused that side effect if it was not for the concurrent use of the drug. So the question is whether you blame the vaccine, or the medication, for those side effects? I suppose the answer depends on whether you are promoting the drug or the vaccine. But with so many people taking medications while getting vaccinated, it will be difficult to assign cause to either.

C. While vaccines are known to cause some problems, the medical industry’s commitment to vaccines will probably outweigh any concerns of side effects that are less severe than the disease for which the vaccine is designed. However, patients have a right to know that, if they choose vaccination, then they need to prepare themselves by removing as many antigens from their lives as possible, prior to being further sensitized by vaccine adjuvants. This may help minimize hypersensitivity caused by the vaccine.

Pre-Vaccination Preparation:

If you still want a vaccine, here is some advice for what to do prior to vaccination and for at least several weeks following it:

1. Eat a low allergen diet. Research your favorite on the Internet.

2. Do not wear perfumes or put any lotions or ointments on your skin. These substances can be absorbed through the skin and become allergens.

3. Wear clothing that is not made of toxic fabric, like polyester or nylon. Use cotton, hemp, or other natural material.

4. Clean clothing without using detergents with perfumes or toxic components. Avoid fabric softeners, which stay on the clothing and can be absorbed in the skin.

5. Avoid shampoos and conditioners. In other words, get the chemical toxins, which can become allergens, out of your life.

6. Realize you can become allergic to particles in the air, such as smoke, pollen, animal dander, etc. And any chemical you smell gets into your lungs, and from there into your bloodstream, and can become an antigen for your immune system. Keep your world as free of these potential allergens as possible while under the hyper-sensitizing influence of vaccines.

7. Get off medications and supplements as much as possible, in consultation with your healthcare provider, if any.

8. Consider alternatives to vaccination.

Conclusion:

The potential benefit of any vaccine must be weighed against the potential for unintended allergy, autoimmunity, or inactivation of drugs. People taking medications should be warned to consider any loss of medication effectiveness, new allergy, or new autoimmune condition as a possible result of vaccination.

Vaccines may be the cause of more allergies, drug sensitivities/side effects/inactivation, and autoimmune disease, than anyone has imagined. It’s not something the vaccine-biased medical industry will admit, or even research. So this paper is all there is at the moment about this link between vaccines and drug resistance. Download this article and share it with anyone you care about, before it’s censored/suppressed. The medical industry is hypersensitive to criticism of vaccines for any reason.

Maybe it’s because they already know about this!

