$10,000 Scholarships Available to Study Food Systems & Sustainability at the University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded Dr. Albie Miles and the University of Hawai’i – West O’ahu Sustainable Community Food Systems program a $1 million grant to support research and education efforts to advance a more sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi. Outstanding students enrolled in the UHWO SCFS program are eligible for scholarships up to $5,000.00/semester ($10,000.00/year) to support all educational expenses associated with their course of study in Sustainable Community Food Systems at UHWO. The scholarship funds are available for 2022 and 2023. Contact: albie@hawaii.edu for more information.

SCFS students working together to create a compost pile on campus at the UHWO garden

UH West Oʻahu’s Bachelor of Applied Science with a concentration in Sustainable Community Food Systems (BAS-SCFS) prepares students for jobs in the sustainable food and agriculture sector in Hawai‘i and beyond. Through a transdisciplinary course of study in agroecology and sustainable food systems, the SCFS program trains new generations of leaders to think across traditional disciplines and to use systems analysis to understand and actively solve for real-world problems and facilitate the transition to an ecologically sustainable, resilient and socially equitable food system.

SCFS students class trip to Kalaupapa, Molokaʻi for SCFS 370 Ahupuaʻa – Hawaiian Natural Resource Management from Mountain to Sea SCFS student Chris Bewell experimenting with tomatoes during his SCFS 490 – Senior Farming Systems Practicum internship at Maʻo Farms

What is the Food System?

The food system is the socio-ecological system encompassing all the drivers, activities and resources that go into producing, distributing and consuming food. The food system intersects with aspects of public health, culture, society, economics, public policy, and the environment.

SCFS 350 – Natural History of Bees, Beekeeping, and Honey Hunting students gaining hands-on experience while tending to class hives at Hanakēhau.

Why Study the Food System?

SCFS student-created gifts being raffled off at an event to help educate the community on key food systems bills affecting Hawaiʻi at the state legislation. APSC 490 – Senior Food Systems Practicum students created a booth to help community members register for accounts at the state capitol to participate in the legislative process.

Interested in Learning More?

If you are interested in learning more about SCFS and scholarship opportunities, please view the video below, take a look at our Sustainable Community Food Systems website, check out our curriculum and our graduates’ accomplishments, and contact Dr. Albie Miles at albie@hawaii.edu.

