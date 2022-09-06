$10,000 Scholarships Available to Study Food Systems & Sustainability at the University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded Dr. Albie Miles and the University of Hawai’i – West O’ahu Sustainable Community Food Systems program a $1 million grant to support research and education efforts to advance a more sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi. Outstanding students enrolled in the UHWO SCFS program are eligible for scholarships up to $5,000.00/semester ($10,000.00/year) to support all educational expenses associated with their course of study in Sustainable Community Food Systems at UHWO. The scholarship funds are available for 2022 and 2023. Contact: albie@hawaii.edu for more information.
UH West Oʻahu’s Bachelor of Applied Science with a concentration in Sustainable Community Food Systems (BAS-SCFS) prepares students for jobs in the sustainable food and agriculture sector in Hawai‘i and beyond. Through a transdisciplinary course of study in agroecology and sustainable food systems, the SCFS program trains new generations of leaders to think across traditional disciplines and to use systems analysis to understand and actively solve for real-world problems and facilitate the transition to an ecologically sustainable, resilient and socially equitable food system.
What is the Food System?
The food system is the socio-ecological system encompassing all the drivers, activities and resources that go into producing, distributing and consuming food. The food system intersects with aspects of public health, culture, society, economics, public policy, and the environment.
Why Study the Food System?
- The food system is the primary cause of global environmental degradation and negative public health outcomes. Developing a sustainable and equitable food and agricultural system for Hawaii is essential to meeting state and international Sustainable Development Goals.
- The current approach to food, nutrition, agriculture, and the environment is unsustainable and must change (Inter-Academies Partnership).
- Components of a food system include farming, food processing, distribution, consumption, waste recycling, and much more. A sustainable and equitable food system delivers culturally appropriate food and nutrition for all people, and at all times, in such a way that the social, economic, cultural and ecological bases of food security, nutrition and human well being are sustained and enhanced in perpetuity.
- Food is the single strongest lever to optimize human health and environmental sustainability on Earth (EAT-Lancet Commission on Food, Planet, Health).
- Sustainable, equitable and resilient food systems are critically needed to maximize the economic diversity, food security, public health and well-being of our island people (Hawaiʻi and throughout Oceania).
- The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a range of food system vulnerabilities and magnified the need for policymakers, educators, researchers, planners, citizens and practitioners to collectively advance economic diversification and food system resilience and equity in Hawaiʻi and beyond.
Interested in Learning More?
If you are interested in learning more about SCFS and scholarship opportunities, please view the video below, take a look at our Sustainable Community Food Systems website, check out our curriculum and our graduates’ accomplishments, and contact Dr. Albie Miles at albie@hawaii.edu.