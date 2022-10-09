2022 Guide to Hallowbaloo Music, Arts & Craft Beer Festival Hawaii

The thirteenth annual Hallowbaloo festival kicks off in Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District at 5pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with street festival activities continuing until 10pm and entertainment in over 10 neighborhood clubs and bars until 2am.

After a three-year hiatus, the festival returns with one of its biggest and best programs ever including original music spanning a wide array of genres including performances by Henry Kapono, Taimane, PeniDean and Izik, a Jerry Garcia tribute concert by the Stephen Inglis Project, The Three Phantoms appearing at Hawaii Theatre Center followed by a Speakeasy and screening of arguably the scariest movie of all-time, 1922 silent film “Haxan,” the grand opening of “Mui’s Herb Shop” (an extraordinary experience by @kaimera_wanderbeasts brought to life on Nu‘uanu Ave., a craft beer festival featuring over 25 premium and exotic beverages, a street vendor village filled with ono delights, curated, mini-events within the neighborhood bars and restaurants, and last but not least, costumes in every size, shape and color. A listing of all activities is available at: hallowbaloo.com/activities.

New this year are the Golden Pineapple Awards, headed up by Hallowbaloo’s 2022 Director of Dazzle, Miss Catwings. She will be roaming the streets with a professional photographer doling out prizes to and snapping photos with the most bedazzled revelers. In sum, $2,000 cash plus additional prizes will be awarded to Golden Pineapple Award recipients (10 winners, receiving $100 cash and a golden pineapple) and winners of Hallowbaloo’s annual costume contest held on its DJ stage at 8pm ($1,000 cash for the grand prize winner). Of course, no celebration of clever attire and personas would be complete in Chinatown without a drag show, which will take place just prior to the costume contest. Hallowbaloo is proud to provide a platform that elevates individuality, creativity and inclusiveness in a high-energy environment that uplifts and inspires.

After festivities wrap in the streets, music and mayhem erupt in neighborhood watering holes with one Club Hallowbaloo wristband providing access to over ten venues. One such establishment, Proof Social Club, will host Rocktober Festival featuring three bands that, while not widely known today, have the talent and live chops to be stars. Have a listen to see why: 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes, Aura Bora and The Granite Saints. From the outset in 2008, Hallowbaloo has strived to showcase artists who rarely stand in the limelight in Hawaii despite possessing immense talent and/or whose cultural influence warrants high praise. 2022 continues this tradition via Rocktober Festival, as well as performances by Hawaii Public Radio’s program director dj mr.nick (Nick Yee), Henry Kapono, Taimane and Izik. A listing of Hallowbaloo’s artist lineup is available at: hallowbaloo.com/lineup.

For families and revelers who prefer a smooth ghoulish glide, an early jaunt through Hallowbaloo’s street festival, including dinner at one of its delectable pop-ups will be hard to beat. There’s Halloween cheer, entertainment, bites and beverages to suit every fancy.

Hallowbaloo hijinks happen only once a year. Get your costumes ready!

Tickets are on sale now at: http://hallowbaloo.eventbrite.com

Ticket Information:

Street Festival Wristband: $15 – provides the ability to purchase drinks at the bars located on the streets. Street Festival begins at 5:00 p.m. and entertainment ends at 10:00 p.m. 21+ Only.

Club Hallowbaloo Wristband: $35 – gives access to all street festival bars and entry into all Chinatown Club Hallowbaloo venues. 21+ Only.

VIP Club Hallowbaloo Wristband: $60 – gives priority access to street festival, as well as access to all street festival bars, 5 free craft beer tastings at the craft beer area, a souvenir Hallowbaloo beer stein, and priority entry to all Club Hallowbaloo venues subject to capacity limits. 21+ Only.

Street Festival + Craft Beer Tasting: $50 – 5 free craft beer tastings, souvenir Hallowbaloo stein and access to street festival bars. 21+ Only.

2-Pack Deal – Club: $65 – two, Club Hallowbaloo wristbands providing admission for two people. 21+ Only.

2-Pack Deal – VIP Club: $110 – two, VIP Club Hallowbaloo wristbands providing admission for two people. 21+ Only.

5:00PM-10:00PM – FREE STREET FESTIVAL

5,000+ costumed revelers ● multiple outdoor stages ● 10+ food & other vendors

Mui’s Herb Shop (Nu‘uanu Avenue makai of Hotel Street): an extraordinary experience by @kaimera_wanderbeasts with herbal remedies concocted via storytelling, choreographed dance and audience interplay.

Craft Beer Festival: 25+ craft beers and seltzers, plus a Hallowbaloo 2022 collector stein.

Costume Contest and Golden Pineapple Awards: $2,000 cash & other prizes awarded.

Performances on Nuuanu Ave. and Hotel St. by: Henry Kapono, Taimane, PeniDean, Izik, DJ Mr. Nick, Mui’s Herb Shop, DJ Anit, DJ Osna and the Angry Locals, Micah Banks and more.

The Three Phantoms: Three of Broadway’s biggest hits, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and The Phantom of The Opera, brought to life by four major Broadway stars, Keith Buterbaugh, Gary Mauer, Dan Riddle, and Craig Schulman, performing live and in-person at The Pride of the Pacific, Hawaii Theatre Center. 1130 Bethel St., Honolulu, HI 96813. Doors: 6PM. Show: 7PM.

Location: Nuuanu Avenue between Chaplain Lane and King Street, Hotel Street between Bethel Street and Smith Street and Pauahi Street between Bethel Street and Smith Street.

9:00PM-2:00AM – CLUB HALLOWBALOO

10+ Clubs – One Wristband

Purchase one Club Hallowbaloo wristband and receive entry to over ten Chinatown clubs and bars.

How Sweet It Is!: A Jerry Garcia tribute concert featuring The Stephen Inglis Project and special guest Ginai (background and lead vocals) at The Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nu ‘uanu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96817. Doors: 9pm. Show: 10pm.

Speakeasy: In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Hawaii Theatre Center hosts “Speakeasy” with cocktails and music starting at 9pm in its Weyand Room and a screening of 1922 silent film “Haxan” in its theatre. 1130 Bethel St., Honolulu, HI 96813. Doors: 9PM.

Rocktober Festival: Three, powerhouse bands (7 Pairs of Iron Shoes, Aura Bora and The Granite Saints) in a venue with swagger, an up-close-and-personal stage and broke da’ mouth pizza. Proof Social Club. 1154 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813. Doors: 9PM. Show: 10PM.

Must be 21 years old or older.

Hallowbaloo 2022 is produced by Hawaii Halloween, LLC with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Arts At Marks Garage and Women Speaking Out.

For more information visit www.hallowbaloo.com

Facebook Page: facebook.com/hallowbaloo

Facebook / Instagram / Twitter Handle: @hallowbaloo

