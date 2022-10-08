Rethinking Tourism in Fiji — It’s all about authenticity

article top

My colleague Fantasha Lockington penned a recent story for the Fiji Times which we have partially reprinted below. Fantasha is CEO of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, which is on the cusp of “re-inaugurating” the org’s annual tourism conference, heretofore delayed by Covid over the past few years.

The theme of the event is “Rethinking Tourism”.

The conference, dubbed Tourism Talanoa, will be held at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach resort on the 27-28 of this month and will be a who’s who of the “Fiji Tourism Plant”. Hoteliers, agents, wholesalers, government people and all the other “usual suspects” will be there to cut deals, meet friends and perhaps more importantly, examine the somewhat perplexing state of post-Covid tourism.

The angst is palpable.

Is Covid going smack us again? What about the war in Ukraine? What about inflation, the price of oil and the threat of a world wide recession?

There are many questions to be asked, and Fantasha frames them cogently.

She asks:

“With all the lessons we’ve learnt this year since our reopening, are we as an industry prepared for what the next few years have in store for us, and what does the new version of tourism look like?”

It’s a query that reverberates all the way to Honolulu.

Back here (as in Fiji) tourism seems to be on track for the time being. We’re still missing the Japanese but they will be on their way. Thankfully the U.S. Mainland has made up for any shortfall from Asia. The short term looks ok, but over here, the natives are a bit restless. They are not always so happy to see visitors.

This is where we in Hawaii differ from Fiji.

Hawaii has a different colonial/historical experience than Fiji and many locals, even though their jobs depend on it, are ambivalent at the millions of visitors (about 10 million came in 2019) who wash up on our shores yearly. Fiji residents, on the other hand, haven’t experienced the same influx of “vulagi” that folks in Hawaii have had to contend with.

Thank goodness.

In Hawaii the question visitors often pose is “what happened to the aloha spirit?” In Fiji, the aloha spirit is very much alive. It didn’t go anywhere and that’s the big attraction.

The people.

Downtown Lahaina–yep it’s all about quasi authenticity

Locals genuinely welcome visitors and vulagi respond by coming back year after year.

Yes, it’s all about authenticity

So what I do I see in my crystal ball?

I believe the future of high end tourism that will resonate with visitors will be all about authenticity. Visitors want the “real deal”. Local culture, local food and real people, with real smiles.

That’s where Fiji has a distinct advantage.

Case and point: In Hawaii visitors flock to Lahaina, founded as a whaling port on Maui. It’s a nice town but it’s gentrified into slick version of Disneyworld. It’s about as authentic as a $20 Rolex. In Fiji, by contrast, there still is an authentic, 19th century whaling port called Levuka that happens to be a UNESCO World Heritage site.

You can still visit those old buildings, have a beer in a 150 year old private club and chances are, there won’t even be that many tourists around.

Downtown Levuka

I’ll make a second case for Fiji.

On September 15th the Wall Street Journal published a story entitled “A Fijian Island That Turns Visitors Into Expats”. The “Fijian Island” the piece was referring to is Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest, and home to Savusavu, an old plantation town that reeks of charm.

Here’s an excerpt from the WSJ piece by Tom Downey, that says it all:

“While Aussie and Kiwi families on school breaks gravitate to the big international chain

hotels on Viti Levu, Fiji’s main island, Savusavu attracts a much larger percentage of

Americans, often here on longer holidays. One of this region’s draws is that Savusavu’s

properties are, so far, all smaller, independent hotels, not chains. One night at my hotel bar I

sat next to two Floridians who usually travel to Hawaii but decided to vacation in Fiji this

year. “Savusavu feels untouched, probably how Hawaii felt a hundred years ago,” the man

said to me.”

Mr. Downey makes my point.

Nothing wrong with the fancy properties–the Wakayas, the Vomos and their ilk. Who wouldn’t want to spend a few days there and luxuriate? That said, a lot of people, the kind of folks who read the Wall Street Journal and can afford a 5-star property may be more interested in destination that’s a little more unconventional and intimate. Where you can watch a villager boil her family dinner in a hot spring or visit an old plantation where they make artisanal soap out of the coconuts they grow.

Someplace, well, like Vanua Levu, which has some very nice properties and at the same time, is more like Hawaii was, as Mr. Downey’s story notes, “a hundred years ago”.

Savusavu harbor on a nice day.

As Mr. Downey, suggests there are also quite few people that may want to purchase some real estate over there so they can spend a month and hang out at the Copra Shed Marina.

Frankly, I’d rather spend my time at the Planters Club in Savusavu rather than some fancy, bar in Waikiki with piped in music. I believe Mr. Downey is correct, quite a few well-heeled, well-traveled Americans (and Aussies or Kiwis) feel the same way.

It’s a different world.

You can read Fantasha’s story here…

There’s nothing like the mother of all challenges to force you to review how you do what you do. And for governments, industries, and businesses around the world, this has meant dusting off strategies and reframing them with a post-pandemic lens considering that many things have changed including consumer behaviour, the wide spectrum of digital solutions available and the hunger for online experiences influencing everyday choices.

Globally, tourism also changed once the experience of being forced to stay still (or in the same place) resulted in people’s enlightenment and appreciation for nature and the human potential to destroy or preserve it.

Hence the reviewing or rethinking of tourism, where as an industry we have the inherent capacity to be a leader in rebuilding back sustainably and conscientiously.

This week saw the celebration of International World Tourism Day on September 27.

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) initiated World Tourism Day celebrations in 1980 and this was to promote awareness of the value of tourism among all individuals and communities worldwide.

continued…

Fantasha Lockington – CEO, FHTA (Published in the Fiji Times on 29 September 2022)

Above Painting, The Lagoon, courtesy of Joe Carlisi

