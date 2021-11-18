A Nui Way–Vili Hereniko’s Polynesian take on living with Coconut Trees in the Aloha State

Gracing hotels, resorts and high rises around Waikiki and throughout the Aloha State, there’s nothing more iconic than the coconut palm.

However, when the corona-virus pandemic forced hotels and the tourism industry to shut down, it threw into stark relief the coconut palm’s importance not as an ornament for tourists but as a source of food and water etc. for Hawai’i’s residents.

Thus for islanders, that swaying palm is more than just some South Seas motif.

For Polynesians, the coconut palm is the tree of life.

This awareness is seen through the eyes of Vili Hereniko, a Pacific Islander from Rotuma, a Polynesian outlier in the Fiji Archipelago. Vili is also a Honolulu-based filmmaker and Professor at the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawai’i.

His award-winning animated short, Sina ma Tinirau recently premiered at the Hawaii International Film Festival.

The upshot?

One doesn’t generally see mature coconuts still on the trees. However, that changed during the covid shutdown.

Seeing them struck a nerve with Vili who became an activist, arguing for the return of a thriving niu culture in Hawai’i. He became involved with NIU NOW! whose goal is to reclaim the sustaining properties of NIU for Hawaii’s residents and to prepare for the future.

