Coroner: Natalie Wood had Bruises Before Drowning

A newly issued report by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office says Hollywood actress Natalie Wood had numerous bruises and scratches on her body when it was pulled from the Pacific Ocean in November 1981, suggesting she was injured before she hit the water.

Natalie Wood was one of the most popular actresses of her generation. Wood, 43, was on a yacht with her TV-star husband Robert Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat’s captain, off the coast of southern California before she somehow ended up in the water. Her death stunned the world and has remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring mysteries.

Her death initially was ruled an accidental drowning. But homicide detectives reopened the investigation in 2011.

Last year, authorities changed the official cause of death to “drowning and other undetermined factors.” They did not explain why.

Officials will not discuss any new evidence that may have been discovered. They have said neither Wagner nor Walken is a suspect in Wood’s death.

Natalie Wood co-starred in such films as West Side Story, Rebel Without a Cause, and Splendor in the Grass.