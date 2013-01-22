Widow of Slain Civil Rights Leader Delivers Inaugural Invocation

Fifty years ago, Evers-Williams’ husband, Medgar Evers, was shot and killed by a white supremacist while fighting for equal rights for blacks in Mississippi. Now, decades later, she evoked the spirit of her husband and other civil rights leaders during the second inauguration of the nation’s first African-American president.
“The vision of those who came before us and dreamed of this day. They are a great cloud of witnesses unseen by the naked eye but all around us, thankful that their living was not in vain,” she said.
For years Evers-Williams has carried on the causes her husband fought and died for. While she remains conscious of the past she also holds great hope for the future.
“I think we have the challenge today of using all of the strengths that we have. It is about humanity its about giving, its about helping each other those were the things civil rights leaders fought for,” Evers-Williams said.
“There is so much we can do in reaching out to other people of getting issues on the table, and that is where my interest and that’s where my desire is, at this point, to make a better world [and] to make a better America,” Evers-Williams said.
After her moment in the spotlight, Evers-Williams says she wants young people to learn about the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s and continue the struggle for equal rights.
“It is time to utilize the brain power of our youth in a positive way, of going back into the community in working to change things. You don’t have to be an old civil rights leader. You can be a new improved leader in your community,” Evers-Willaisms said.
Evers-Williams says she will continue to champion the cause of civil rights and do whatever she can to help America become an even stronger country.
The Gay rights organizations can't fault B.O. about his choice this time. Remember the first one when Obama, chose Rick Warren, a best-selling author and leader of a Southern California megachurch, is one of a new breed of evangelicals who stress the need for action on social issues such as reducing poverty and protecting the environment, alongside traditional theological themes? Excerpt from the gays letter to Obama below.
"We feel a deep level of disrespect when one of the architects and promoters of an anti-gay agenda is given the prominence and the pulpit of your historic nomination," the group said in a letter to Obama, asking him to reconsider.
Obama's selection of Warren is seen as a signal to religious conservatives that the president-elect will listen to their views. During the campaign, Warren interviewed Obama and Republican John McCain in a widely watched television program that focused on religious concerns…."
