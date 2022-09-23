“DEAD END” Haunted Drive Thru at Aloha Stadium is back starting October 9th!

article top

The haunted attraction “Dead End” opens at Aloha Stadium, October 9, 2022. Featuring 6 terrifying interactive scenes and an outdoor drive-through horror like nothing seen before.

Feel your nerves rise as chilling monsters, deranged doctors and killer clowns surround your car. You think you’re safe behind closed doors? Well, think again.

inline

When you go to each station, you’re directed to put your car in park, with your emergency brake off and windows rolled up. And then from there, the scene will begin!

It’s a good scare for for a good cause. DEAD END is a fundraiser for Habilitat Hawaii, an organization that helps people overcome substance abuse and addiction.

DEAD END will run October 9th to October 31st. Times: 7pm-10pm Friday & Sunday and 7pm-11pm on Saturdays.

Get TICKETS: https://www.oahuhauntedhouse.com

Related

Comments

comments