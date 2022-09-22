article top

The Maui Nui Food Alliance invites you to join our 2022 Food Summit, Collaboration and Stewardship: Building Resilience, taking place on Friday, October 21 from 10AM-3PM at Kamehameha Schools Maui Campus.

The MNFA 2022 Food Summit will be a space to talk story, hear from Maui Nui’s food system leaders, eat a local lunch with us, and learn how you can impact the Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan! We look forward to sharing the agenda with you soon.

To attend, please complete the registration survey by September 30, 2022. Mahalo!

If you have questions, please email us at mauinuifoodalliance@gmail.com.

