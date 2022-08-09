Free-Fall – A series of postings offering perspective and commentary on art and global environmental issues from Joe Carlisi

Beginning of the End?

After discussing the unprecedented, deadly heat waves and fires

sweeping across the US and Europe, my friend, who is normally

an optimist said: “Unbelievable, i’m afraid this might be the

beginning of the end.”



Well no, I thought. It’s more like the middle or the end of the end.

Not the first inning of the end game . . . maybe the seventh.

The beginning of the end, in my reckoning began about five

hundred years ago when European explorers . . . colonizers . . .

conquistadors . . . marauders first sailed into the pristine bays

and harbors of the Americas and began a relentless decimation

of the New World environment.



After decades of war and destruction, barbaric hordes of

conquerers and “crusaders” that swept across Europe and Asia

boarded ships and sailed to the New World seeking new

territories and fortunes for their royal patrons and sponsors.



They discovered the Americas and systematically began the

deconstruction / destabilization of vast, vibrant, habitats on two

continents and the many unsullied islands along their coasts.

Indigenous cultures were slaughtered and converted, natural

habitats annihilated in their rapacious quest for riches . .

plundering resources and acquiring territories. In exchange they

left rats, disease, whiskey and christianity. History books proudly

describe it as an age of discovery.



It never stopped.

The only things that changed were the enormous growth in the number of people involved along with the sophistication and lethal scope of the weapons and tools of

destruction brought to the task. The shot – callers are no longer

kings, queens, popes or emperors. Now they are industrial

giants, huge corporations and of course, their stewards, the

political minions who clear and keep secure their paths. Real

time, live viewing of current episodes can be enjoyed by simply

turning on one’s TV to any news program.



So, here we are. “Beginning of the end?” Hardly. Free – fall is

more like it. How will it play out? Can the momentum of

destabilization on planet earth be broken . . . dialed back by

corrective human action to a level capable of sustaining life or . . .

is it now beyond the point of no return and simply a matter of

evolutionary process . . . nature taking its course, seeking a new

balance?

“Deep Tropics” – The image clearly states the message . . . It’s really getting way too hot.

***********************

Joseph Carlisi – Biography

Born and raised in New York City, he earned BA and MA degrees in Philosophy at Hunter College of the City University of New York and then continued his graduate studies in Philosophy and Artificial Intelligence at Massachusetts Institute of Technology working under the mentorship of Marvin Minsky. Joseph worked as a part time content and copy editor for Harvard University Press (science and medicine) while attending M.I.T.

After ten years as a university lecturer, researcher and administrator, he started and managed an advertising / public relations firm in San Diego, CA that handled a wide range of commercial accounts. On the academic side, he published a series of seven articles on animal behavior for Harvard Magazine and two books: “A Guide to Personal Power” and most recently “Playing God on the Eve of Extinction”.

Joseph Carlisi creates oil on canvas paintings that can be described as vivid, surreal and unexpected. His paintings have been exhibited and sold in: Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Tokyo, Yokohama, Amsterdam, Berlin and Salvador Brazil.

Joe’s art is available for purchase.

Contact him at carlisijoseph@yahoo.com.Advertisements

Comments

comments