Kenichi K. Yabusaki captivates the human condition with his collection of Tanka Poems

Profound, inspiring and reflective describe During the Pause: A Collection of Tanka Poems by Honolulu-based Kenichi K. Yabusaki.

Tanka or “short song” poetry began in seventh-century Japan and follow a simple 5-7-5-7-7 syllable pattern with no rhyming or punctuation. This unique syllable structure lends itself to an economy of words and is an eloquent vehicle for emotional expression. Yabusaki’s poems embrace the ideas of Nature, Politics, Racism, Love, Death and Loss, Science, Philosophy, and much more.

Like a mathematical equation, there is more than what meets the eye in thirty-one syllables and sometimes one must read between the lines. The poems may reflect the time of day, a memory, or an event, and most importantly, Tanka’s poems have an “affecting” bent.

Kenichi K. Yabusaki

About the Author:

Kenichi K. Yabusaki was born in a concentration camp during World War II. He is a retired biochemist with an interest in philosophy and uses poetry to emote thoughts on the human condition. He is an avid fly angler and lives with his wife in Hawaii.

During the Pause: A Collection of Tanka Poems is available on Amazon.com, Google’s “Goodreads”, Barnes and Noble, and Kindle

