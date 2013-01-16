Gov. Abercrombie Appoints Justin Woodson to State House

article top

REPORT FROM THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE – Gov. Neil Abercrombie today announced the appointment of Justin Howard Woodson of Kahului to the state House of Representatives seat for District 9, a position left vacant by recently appointed state Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran. Woodson’s appointment is effective immediately.

“Justin’s experience as a small business owner and his familiarity with the state Legislature will ensure continued and strong representation for the residents of Maui,” Gov. Abercrombie said.

inline

Woodson owns and operates Woodson’s Eco Auto Wash in Kahului. Previously, he worked within the real estate industry for Realty Executives Oahu and Prudential Locations LLC, fulfilled analyst and clerk duties for the offices of state Reps. Tom Brower and Mele Carroll and Sen. Carol Fukunaga, and served as special assistant to the state chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.

Woodson is a former budget sub-committee member for the Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start program, former president of the Young Democrats of Hawaii, and former state coordinator for the College Democrats of Hawaii. He currently serves as vice present of The Gospel of the Alpha and Omega International and volunteers for the King’s Cathedral Maui Children’s Ministry.

Woodson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University Fullerton.

He and his wife, Stacy, reside in Kahului with their four children.

Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments