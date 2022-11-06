HIFF Update–What I liked at the Hawaii Int’l Film Festival

article top

Editor’s note: This is the first installment of an ongoing blog on films I enjoyed at HIFF.

inline

Noise

This was my inaugural film for this year’s HIFF and it’s a doozy.

This is a Japanese production set on a remote island. It’s a tightknit, rural community–peaceful, at least at the outset of the film. The tranquility belies a dark underbelly. As Carl Jung would say, there’s always the shadow that we must contend with. This film explores this facet of society.

The story goes like this…Keita (Tatsuya Fujiwara, BATTLE ROYALE) supports his family with the assistance of his childhood friend, Jun (Ken’ichi Matsuyama, NORWEGIAN WOOD) farming black figs. They are huge, beautiful and sweet. Keita passes them around like candy to everyone and operates a little roadside stand.

We learn the very future of this island is riding on his unpretentious fig farm. Most of the young people have left the community and fig production offers the opportunity to revitalize its waning economy.

When a rather creepy stranger shows up on the island, all kinds of bad things happen. As we learn, it’s not all the fault of the stranger–although we discover he’s no saint. He’s the trip wire that sets off a chain of events.

When Keita’s daughter goes temporarily missing from the family home, he confronts this same creepy guy believing that the stranger is responsible for her disappearance and accidentally kills him.

Jun and Keita try to cover things up, but to no avail. Events continue to spin out of out of control and before too long other members of the community fall like dominoes.

As the bodies stack up, a couple of detectives from the mainland show up. The cops mean business and are relentless in getting to the bottom of things. The once idyllic community begins to unravel.

You might say that the theme of the film, or at least one of them is that no good deed (or bad deed for that matter) goes unpunished. The local folks are determined to hide the crimes from the police for the sake of the community but this leads to their undoing.

I really enjoyed this movie. It’s cleverly written–as all manner of things happen that are least expected. That’s what you want in a movie.

There are some good laughs as well.

The screenwriter, Sho Kataoka, has a wry sense of humor, but this is no comedy. It’s more of a Greek tragedy.

In addition to the protagonists, there are some wonderful secondary characters–the cynical detective from the mainalnd (Nagase Masatoshi), the bossy mayor lady and her unctuous second in command, the grumpy old doc and others.

I’m not going to give the ending away of course but suffice it to say, it’s not a storybook conclusion.

You may think you know whodunnit but it’s not that simple. Nothing in life, or this movie, is.

Related

Comments

comments