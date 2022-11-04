Local students direct dance fundraiser for Kenya November 25 -26

article top

SEASONS (Change in Motion) is a student created and led production using the elements of dance, acrobatics, music and poetry to reveal how life’s inevitable changes mirror the natural change of the four seasons. Each piece depicts a natural occurrence and how God created the natural world to illustrate supernatural truths. His presence is found in the scarcity and the abundance, in the drought and the harvest, and there is purpose and beauty in every season. As Ecclesiastes 3:1 states, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

This performance is serving as a fundraiser to support Camp Ohana’s dance and music program that is providing FREE dance and music lessons to children’s homes (orphanages) in Kenya! This performance will be able to provide hundreds of orphans with an opportunity to experience dance, ukulele, drumming, and photography!

Nicole Lam, Director of Prisma Dance, has been to Kenya over 7 times since 2014, and has taken multiple groups of Prisma dancers, parents, and teachers to Kenya. During Fall Break, Nicole flew to Kenya to film the Camp Ohana children singing and dancing. Their performance will be creatively woven into this production.

Prisma Dance was founded in 2014, by Nicole Lam. With locations in Kalihi, Kailua, Ewa Beach, and Miliani, Prisma Dance offers training in ballet, lyrical jazz, contemporary modern, acro dance, and partner acrobatics to ages three through adults. Prisma Dance provides artistic and spiritual development in a Christian environment that is safe, positive, and tons of fun!

What: SEASONS (change in motion)

Where: Paliku Theater 45-720 Keaahala St. Kaneohe, HI, 96744

When: November 25 -26, 2022

Tickets: $30-$40, to purchase tickets visit www.prismadance.com/seasons

