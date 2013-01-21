Honoring the Work of Martin Luther King Jr.

article top

BY SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ – Today we honor the work of Martin Luther King who dedicated himself to the American principle that we are all created equal. He was a steadfast guardian of the freedoms that make us a stronger people and a greater country.

Today we also inaugurate President Obama, a celebration in itself, of the importance of all women and men being given the opportunity to achieve their potential. This day is doubly a reminder of what is possible if we work to achieve the dream of Martin Luther King.

In Hawai`i and throughout our remarkable nation, let us rededicate ourselves to the values of tolerance, respectfulness and mutual appreciation. This is a bright torch of a democratic society and we all share in carrying it forward.

