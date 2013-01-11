HTA Announces First NFL Regional Combine Prior to 2013 Pro Bowl

article top

Through the coordinated efforts and support of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), the NFL will host its first Regional Combine in Hawai‘i on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013 at the University of Hawai‘i, prior to the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.

“It is a privilege for Hawai‘i to host the first Regional Combine outside of the continental U.S., enhancing our islands’ presence as a sustainable sports arena,” said Mike McCartney, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “This is a great opportunity not only for players from Hawai‘i, but also those from the Asia-Pacific region to showcase their talent and have a chance to qualify for a career in the NFL.”

Eligible football players aspiring to play in the NFL are encouraged to register for the Regional Combine where they will be evaluated by NFL personnel and specialists throughout the two days. Standouts from the ten scheduled NFL Regional Combines will be invited to attend the NFL Super Regional Combine at the Cowboys Stadium in Dallas on Apr. 7-8, 2013, where current NFL team scouts and player personnel directors will review players’ potential.

Registration for the upcoming Regional Combine is still available. For eligibility and registration details, visit www.nflregionalcombines.com.

In addition to the Regional Combine, the 2013 Pro Bowl Week, from Jan. 21-27, will include football and cheer clinics, Eat the Street Pro Bowl Style, Pro Bowl ‘Ohana Day, Pro Bowl All-Star Block Party, the Official Pro Bowl Tailgate Party, Pro Bowl Opening Ceremonies and the 2013 NFL Pro Bowl game. For more information on the 2013 Pro Bowl, visit: www.probowl.com.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is a state agency established by law in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry and tourism economy in the state of Hawai‘i. Visit www.hawaiitourismauthority.org

