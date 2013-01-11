Fast, Strong, Beautiful and Smart: Blu® Homes Architect-Designed, Green Homes Now Available in Hawaii

article top

HONOLULU and SAN FRANCISCO— /PRNewswire/— Blu® Homes (www.bluhomes.com), builder of beautiful, green, prefab homes, today announced it will bring its award-winning, architect-designed homes to Hawaii. Blu has partnered with Maui contractor Cutting Edge Development to deliver and install the homes statewide. Blu will continue to grow its network of Hawaii-based contractor and developer partners to bring its homes to the Hawaii market.

The proud builder of the Sunset magazine 2012 Idea House, Blu Homes provides homebuyers with a faster, more streamlined way to build their dream home, delivered at one fixed price. Built by skilled craftspeople in the company’s 250,000 square-foot factory in Vallejo, CA using advanced building technology, the homes are folded for quick and cost-effective transportation and setting on site. Once delivered, the homes are installed on-site in as little as one day and completed in typically four to six weeks.

inline

“When it comes to building in Hawaii, choices are limited and it’s expensive,” said Lars Wernars of Cutting Edge Development, Blu Homes’ preferred general contractor in Hawaii. “My team and I have been building green homes in Hawaii for many years and I’m excited to be partnering with Blu Homes to give Hawaii customers more options for beautiful, modern green homes that can be constructed in a short timeframe with limited impact on the environment.”

From single-level studios and cottages to two-story, four-bedroom homes, each of Blu Homes’ eight stunning home models boasts sun-filled interiors, wide-open floor plans, up to 16-foot ceilings and expansive windowed walls that can open to create a seamless connection with the outdoors. Options include folding NanaWalls® to create the ultimate lanai to enjoy the natural beauty of the islands.

The homes are appropriate for each of the Hawaii Islands and their energy efficiency makes them particularly appealing in the State’s costly energy market.

Structural steel framing and advanced building science, which make it possible for Blu’s homes to withstand Hawaii’s extreme weather and seismic conditions, give homeowners peace of mind that their families and investments are safe.



“Blu homes are a perfect fit for Hawaii. In addition to their beautiful design, Blu Homes addresses many of the unique challenges that developers and homebuilders in Hawaii face regularly—longer building times, high energy costs and extreme weather and seismic conditions,” explained Blu Homes Vice President Brett Chisholm. “By building in our own state-of-the-art factory—where there’s never a weather delay—we are able to deliver your home in less time than it takes traditional home builders. Plus, our homes are more than 30% more energy efficient than standard homes, have the highest corrosion coverage and can withstand Hawaii ’s weather—from hurricane-force winds and earthquakes to excessive moisture.”

Built with the highest green standards and respect for the land, Blu Homes are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certifiable upon leaving the factory and are solar-ready. Beyond the standard green features that Blu includes in every home, such as recycled steel framing, radiant heat flooring, high R-value walls and energy-efficient appliances, Blu Homes can achieve net zero energy status, Energy Star rating and higher LEED certifications with the inclusion of other available green elements.

“We have already received hundreds of inquiries from buyers who are interested in building Blu homes in Hawaii,” continued Chisholm. “We’re very excited to be working with our local partners to give our customers what they’ve been asking for.”

For more information about building your Blu home in Hawaii, visit www.bluhomes.com/Hawaii or email info@bluhomes.com. Customers can also follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/bluhomes) and Twitter (@BluHomes).

About Blu Homes

Blu Homes, Inc. is the leading provider of beautiful and green precision-built prefab homes in North America. Built in its own 250,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vallejo, California, Blu’s inspired and nationally recognized homes can be found from New York to the Colorado Mountains and the Pacific Coast. Blu’s proprietary steel framing and building technology result in homes that are as strong as they are beautiful; ship efficiently; and are conveniently finished on site by our own teams. Blu homes are more economical, healthier to live in, require lower maintenance, and are much stronger than conventional construction. Visit www.bluhomes.com. Blu is also the proud builder of the Sunset magazine 2012 Idea House in Healdsburg, California. For more information on the Sunset Idea House, click here.



Share this: Facebook

X



Comments

comments