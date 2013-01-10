Hawaii Weekly Unemployment Rates Summarized – January 10, 2013

article top

REPORT FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM – The weekly unemployment statistics update is now on our DBEDT Internet site at:

https://hawaii.gov/dbedt/info/economic/data_reports/unemployment

Shown below is a table containing this week’s unemployment data – initial claims filed as compared to the same week last year.

“Initial claims” initiate a determination of eligibility to begin a claimant’s benefit year (new claims) or subsequent period of unemployment (additional claims) within the benefit year.

*******************************************************************************************************************

Statewide initial unemployment claims decreased by 12.4%, with this week’s total filings of 2,276 and filings during the same week in 2012 of 2,598.

Comparing 2013 to 2012 for the counties:

· Oahu had 145 fewer claims filed

· Hawaii had 122 fewer claims filed

· Maui had 22 fewer claims filed

· Kauai had 26 fewer claims filed

· Agent had 7 fewer claims filed

In percentage changes, comparing the current week to the same week a year ago:

· Oahu had a 9.5% decrease

· Hawaii had a 25.1% decrease

· Maui had a 6.0% decrease

· Kauai had a 15.8% decrease

· Agent had a 14.0% decrease

