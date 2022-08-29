JERSEY BOYS Opens September 13th at Blaisdell Concert Hall

The Honolulu debut of JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, opens at the Blaisdell Center September 13 and runs through September 25.

HONOLULU (August 29, 2022) – The Honolulu debut of JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, opens at the Blaisdell Center September 13 and runs through September 25. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, or go to the Blaisdell Box Office (M-Sat from 8am – 4pm) at 777 Ward Avenue. Ticket prices start at $45. If you have previously purchased tickets, be sure to visit your ticketmaster.com account and see the date of your rescheduled show. Your original tickets will be accepted at this new performance.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’”and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30pm

Thursday, September 15 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 16 at 8pm

Saturday, September 17 at 2 & 8pm

Sunday, September 18 at 1 & 6:30pm

= = = = = =

Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, September 21 at 7:30pm

Thursday, September 22 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 23 at 8pm

Saturday, September 24 at 2 & 8pm

Sunday, September 24 at 1 & 6:30pm

Visit the JERSEY BOYS website at www.JerseyBoysInfo.com.

For more information on JERSEY BOYS, go to BroadwayInHawaii.com.

