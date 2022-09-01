TOMMY DAVIDSON, HIROSHIMA & MAXI PRIEST THIS MONTH AT BLUE NOTE HAWAII

article top

SEPTEMBER IS SMOKING AT BLUE NOTE HAWAII

National Comedy Acts, Local Favorites and Soulful Legends Headline this Month

inline

Blue Note Hawaii, the legendary venue for live entertainment, kicks off September with acoustic guitar phenomenon Ottmar Liebert. Comedy rules this month with national acts Tom Papa, Tommy Davidson, Chad & JT, Kyle Kinane and the Local Comedy Showcase. The Honolulu Jazz Quartet returns followed by multi-instrumentalist, jazz pianist Keiko Matsui and guitar legend Johnny A. Supergroup Hiroshima graces the stage for their worldwide “Domo Tour.” Local slack key master Makana joins the lineup and Mike Lewis appears with his 17-piece big band. The month wraps up with “Lovers Rock” legend Maxi Priest and three nights with “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul,” Will Downing.

Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

Ottmar Liebert

Wednesday, August 31 & Thursday, September 1

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Ottmar Liebert’s global success can be attributed to a myriad of things like his creative vision, his determination, and a strong sense of melody. Mixing in his influences of Spanish, Mexican, and world elements to his own unique musical style, Liebert’s self-produced debut album, “Marita: Shadows and Storms,” became the best-selling instrumental acoustic guitar album of all time.

Comedy Series: Tom Papa

Friday, September 2 & Saturday, September 3

Tickets: Premium Seating $50, Loge Seating $40, Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success as an author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts. Tom has four hour-long stand-up specials, the latest “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” was a wildly successful Netflix Original. His other critically acclaimed specials include “Human Mule,” “Freaked Out” and “Tom Papa Live in New York City,” two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

Honolulu Jazz Quartet

Sunday, September 4

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating $25, Bar Area $15

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

The Honolulu Jazz Quartet is a progression in the great tradition of post-bop jazz in Hawaii. The quartet was founded by bassist John Kolivas with the intent of bringing four like-minded musicians together to create a consistent, indelible sound. HJQ recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and the release of their new CD, “Straight Ahead.”

Local Comedy Showcase

Wednesday, September 7 & Wednesday, September 14

Tickets: Premium Seating $15, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10 | $5 incrase day of show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Comedy U is back for another night showcasing Hawaii’s local comics!

Tavana & Friends

Thursday, September 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $15

6:30 p.m. Featuring Johnny Helm & Yoza

9:00 p.m. Featuring Stephen Inglis & Keahi

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Tavana is a multi-instrumentalist from Honolulu who uses electronic drum triggers to lay down a variety of grooves with his feet while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel or ukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. Tavana has been the supporting act for the likes of Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, Jack Johnson, Julian Marley and Kaleo.

Keiko Matsui

Friday, September 10 & Saturday, September 11

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

In the words of Duke Ellington, pianist Keiko Matsui is “beyond category.” The courageous, spiritually driven and consummate artist transcends boundaries. Her unique melting pot of musical influences have garnered her a devout international following. Matsui has worked alongside the best including Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masakela and Bob James.

Johnny A.: Just Me & My Guitars

Thursday, September 15

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Boston Hall of Fame inductee Johnny A. is a spectacular performer guaranteed to mesmerize an audience with the 1st riff! Johnny has shared the stage with artists from BB King to Steve Vai and everybody in between and has performed at such prestigious festivals as Eric Clapton’s Crossroads, the Montreal Jazz Festival, and Tokyo’s Fuji Rock Festival. Coming back to his roots, Johnny has developed an intimate solo performance celebrating some of the greatest, and most influential, guitar work in history.

Hiroshima: Domo Tour

Friday, September 16 & Saturday, September 17

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Since forming in 1974, by Dan and June Kuramoto, Hiroshima have become multi-GRAMMY ® nominated and have sold in excess of four million albums worldwide. The group falls between R&B, pop, world music, and jazz, and has long had its own niche genre, integrating traditional Japanese instruments into their eclectic musical blend. Hiroshima was given the “Visionary Award” by East West Players, the oldest Asian Pacific American theatre company in the United States, for the band’s “impact on the Asian Pacific American (APA) community through their artistic excellence and support of the Asian Pacific American performing arts.”

Comedy Series: Tommy Davidson

Wednesday, September 21

Tickets: Table & Booth Seating $35, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Best known from TV shows like “In Living Color” and “The Proud Family,” or laugh-out-loud movies, such as “Booty Call” and “Black Dynamite,” Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range – from stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music accomplishments – have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Davidson started his career as a standup comedian in Washington DC, earning an ardent following that has led him to an enduring career in film and television.

Comedy Series: Chad & JT

Thursday, September 22

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating $30, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr are on a mission to do good. Using their digital platforms, the duo takes action to raise awareness and bring change for some of the most important causes in pop culture and beyond. When they are not at City Hall meetings, Kroeger and Parr host the weekly podcast Going Deep with Chad & JT, which sees them discussing major current events, honoring legends, exploring ongoing beefs and giving solicited advice to callers and fans alike. Chad and JT have appeared on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Ellen” and “Howard Stern.”

Comedy Series: Kyle Kinane

Friday, September 23

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating $40, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Kyle Kinane is a comedian from Addison, Illinois. He has been seen on “Conan,” “The Tonight Show,” Netflix’s “The Standups,” and three of his own hour-length specials on Comedy Central. As an actor, he’s been in the Judd Apatow series “Love” and truTV’s “Those Who Can’t.” He was also on “Drunk History,” where he unfortunately wasn’t acting. He is also co-host of the “Boogie Monster” podcast along with Dave Stone, and the streaming show “Hey Girl” with Matt Braunger. As a musician, he has done nothing, as he is not a musician.

Makana

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Saturday, September 24

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

Showtimes: 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 2:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Makana is a master of the Hawaiian slack key guitar tradition. Ranked as one of the top three guitarists in America by Guitar Player Magazine, Makanaʻs style honors the rich legacy of slack key guitar by both perpetuating the many family traditional lines as well as pioneering new ways of playing. His original music has been featured on three GRAMMY® nominated albums, including the soundtrack of the Academy Award winning film “The Descendants.”

Mike Lewis Big Band

Monday, September 26

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating $30, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band!

Island 98.5 Presents Maxi Priest

Wednesday, September 28 & Thursday, September 29

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Christened the “King of Lovers Rock” by his fans, British reggae star Maxi Priest is one of the most internationally popular reggae singers since Bob Marley. Priest’s pop and modern R&B influences didn’t exactly endear him to reggae purists, but they gave him a strong crossover appeal that paid off in the trans-Atlantic chart-topper “Close to You.” At times he strayed too far from his reggae roots to deliver a true stylistic hybrid, but his silky-smooth voice was ideally suited for light, romantic material, and his best music was as sensual as it was soulful.

94.7 KUMU Presents Will Downing

Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating $55, Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 8:00 p.m.

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Referred to as “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul,” Will Downing has stood the test of time. Over the course of a 27-year career he has unquestionably become a living example of the absolute best that smooth-R&B and soul has to offer. Downing is best known for his chart-topping hits, such as “I Try,” “A Love Supreme” and “A Million Ways.”

Tickets available at: https://www.bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/shows/?calendar_view

Comments

comments