MĀNOA VALLEY THEATRE SEASON PREMIERE OF CABARET OPENS SEPTEMBER 8TH

Mānoa Valley Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season with Cabaret – one of the most popular musicals in Broadway history. Set in the ever-present Kit Kat Klub, Berlin’s seedy nightclub where everything is “beautiful,” we see Germany descending into the grips of the Third Reich. A bawdy and gregarious Master of Ceremonies leads us through the story, as we follow Cliff Bradshaw, a naive American writer, fall in love with performer Sally Bowles; and as we watch the growing consequences of life under an intolerant and fascist regime. Cabaret has stood the test of time for over fifty years as each generation finds new relevance in its powerful themes.

The production will run September 8 – 25. Show times are Thur. and Fri. and Sat. 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sun. 3 p.m. Tickets: Adult- $42. Seniors and Military- $37, Youth (25 years old and younger) $24. Suggested for ages 13 and over. Call 808-988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one half hour prior to each performance. No outside food or drinks allowed but there will be beverage service inside the theatre. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission in a cabaret seating configuration. Private booths for six and booths for two are available for purchase.

